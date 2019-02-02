All three of the Vintage High boys water polo team’s seniors, Jack Diakon, Johnny Moss and Phillip Ficele, have been named to the All-North Coast Section Team.
All three were also named to the All-Vine Valley Athletic League and All-Napa County teams. They all joined the Vintage water polo program as freshmen. By their sophomore years, Diakon and Moss were on the varsity squad while Philip was the first-ever unanimous junior varsity Most Valuable Player.
It’s the second year in a row on the All-Section team for Diakon, who also received all-league and All-County honors for the third year in a row and was this year’s VVAL Most Valuable Player. He is a USA Water Polo Academic All-American and Olympic Development Program national champion.
Moss was Vintage’s Defensive Player of the Year, while Ficele was both team captain and the Crushers’ Most Inspirational Player.
The three have been league champions every year of their high school career.
“This is a huge honor and I am so incredibly proud of all 3 of them,” Vintage head coach Mackenzie Anderson said. “Jack’s knowledge of the game is unmatched and has greatly contributed to his and the team’s success. Johnny is sheer toughness and can physically just dominate, and Phillip is pure heart and drive, bringing everyone together. Their work ethic is unparalleled and they have set the bar high for the future.”