Prep Cross Country: St. Helena's McClain places 13th at AAU nationals in Florida

The University of Oregon-bound McClain ran a time of 16:48.2 in a 5K at Healdsburg High on Nov. 7 that made her the No. 6 all-time performer in state history, according to the dyestat.com story.

“It was really reassuring and I was really excited to hit that time, especially after having a lot of struggles around when COVID started,” she said. “It was a really big motivation to help me push toward right now and toward helping the team, and I’m super excited to actually run with a team this time in an actual race event.”

Riley Chamberlain, a two-time Nike Cross Nationals finalist in Portland, Ore., likes the camaraderie of the Loomis Elite club.

“I think it’s really special, and it’s almost more special than all of us splitting up and being at different schools and racing against each other,” she told dyestat.com. “It’s really cool that the running community all comes together to run together and race together. Even though we all know we’re on separate teams, it’s cool that we can be teammates at least for this one time.”

Loomis Elite’s core is Del Oro athletes, but the addition of McClain, Joaquin and Wieland have made it one of the most impressive clubs in the country.