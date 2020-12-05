Prep Cross Country: St. Helena's McClain places 13th at AAU nationals in Florida

St. Helena High senior Harper McClain placed 13th out of 293 runners in the girls 15-18 age division in 17 minutes, 48.51 seconds Saturday at the AAU Cross Country National Championships at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee, Fla.
McClain, the reigning California Interscholastic Federation Division V state champion, was running for the Loomis Elite Distance Running Club.
The club is coached by Damon Chamberlain, whose daughter, Del Oro High junior Riley Chamberlain, placed eighth in the girls 15-18 race in 17:22.43 on Saturday. Riley is the two-time defending CIF Division III state champion. Her freshman sister, Karissa Chamberlain, also runs for the club.
With the CIF announcing earlier in the week that there would be no state meet on March 27 at Woodward Park in Fresno, and the chance of having other big meets looking less likely during the proposed season in January and February, Saturday’s meet held more weight than usual. Plus, it was held at the scheduled site of 2021 NCAA Division 1 Championships next November.
Loomis Elite also features Division 2 all-state competitor Cate Joaquin of St. Francis-Sacramento, former Division 2 state finalist Natalie Wieland of Ponderosa and Division 3 state finalists Hannah Wirth, Emilie Merz and Ashley Carey of Del Oro.
“I really enjoy the motivation behind this group and we all have a common goal and we’re really excited to work hard every single time we come out here. It’s just a super enjoyable experience,” McClain said in a story about the club posted at dyestat.com on Friday. “I also feel like we’re really fresh and we have that really good training behind us. All of us are really excited and motivated about everything leading up to this meet.”
The University of Oregon-bound McClain ran a time of 16:48.2 in a 5K at Healdsburg High on Nov. 7 that made her the No. 6 all-time performer in state history, according to the dyestat.com story.
“It was really reassuring and I was really excited to hit that time, especially after having a lot of struggles around when COVID started,” she said. “It was a really big motivation to help me push toward right now and toward helping the team, and I’m super excited to actually run with a team this time in an actual race event.”
Riley Chamberlain, a two-time Nike Cross Nationals finalist in Portland, Ore., likes the camaraderie of the Loomis Elite club.
“I think it’s really special, and it’s almost more special than all of us splitting up and being at different schools and racing against each other,” she told dyestat.com. “It’s really cool that the running community all comes together to run together and race together. Even though we all know we’re on separate teams, it’s cool that we can be teammates at least for this one time.”
Loomis Elite’s core is Del Oro athletes, but the addition of McClain, Joaquin and Wieland have made it one of the most impressive clubs in the country.
“Being able to train with Riley and Harper and Natalie has really given me reassurance and made me a better runner,” Joaquin said.
