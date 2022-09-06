Prep Cross Country: Valley runners brave heat at Lagoon Valley Classic near Vacaville

Napa Valley high school cross country runners braved the heat and took on “Big Momma” and “Little Sister,” the hills of Lagoon Valley-Pena Adobe Regional Park, at the season-opening Lagoon Valley Invitational on Saturday near Vacaville.

Seventeen Vintage High athletes notched new personal records and 10 earned medals for finishing in the top 40 of their respective races.

The varsity teams ran on a 3-mile course, with Napa placed 10th out of 17 teams behind medalist Aidan Smith’s 24th-place time of 18:05 out of 122 runners. Rounding out the Grizzlies’ quintet were Finn McGrath (19:09), Jean-Luc Pijanowski (19:36), Isaiah Rojas (19:47) and Noah Massey (19:57). Running for Vintage were medalist Collin Durfee (30th in 18:18) and Aiden Rutherford (20:38).

In the 121-runner varsity girls race, Vintage was represented by Sophia Notaro (46th in 23:11), Susana Nuno (25:19) and Lilla Kasper (25:30). Napa High had Alondra Palafox-Garcia (24:09), Anna Scudero (24:50) and Sonya Mitchell (25:33) while Sofia Campos (28:14) ran for Justin-Siena.

The rest of the Justin-Siena girls ran in the 74-runner small-school varsity race, which saw Abigail Loose (29th in 23:27) and Lily Dominguez (39th in 24:36) go home with medals after running with teammates Eponine Celaya (26:04), Ayshalyn Celaya (26:05), Paige Helms (28:58) and Ellie Beckstoffer (29:20).

Running for Justin-Siena in the 104-runner boys varsity small-school race were Cameron Wang (43rd in 19:56), Giorgio Baldini (21:09), Ryan Reber (21:14), Shane Green (21:31), Jack Carey (22:13), John Beckstoffer (23:47) and Jack Tourtillott (23:56).

“I’m excited to watch these athletes get stronger this season,” Vintage head coach Shari Costanzo said. “They enjoy chasing faster times, and they really enjoy being together as a team.”

The Crushers placed fifth out of nine teams in the freshman boys division. They were led by Teddy Eichner, who placed eighth out of 96 runners in the 2-mile race in 13:03. He was followed by teammate Anthony Willmert (11th in 13:07) and Brody Cullinane (15th in 13:23), Eli Ewig (14:59), Jayce Talbot (16:23), Casey Title (16:24), Noah Martinez (16:33.1) and Aiden Rice (20:36.9).

For the Napa High freshman boys, Jack Moore led the way with a 19th-place time of 13:41. Also in the race for the Grizzlies were Victor Hoskins (15:06), Seth Koehler (15:13), Walter Heiser (15:23), Andres Gonzalez-Hern (15:38), Dagon Mizuno (15:49) and Aaron Calderon (16:26).

Vintage’s frosh-soph girls placed 13th of 18 teams, led by Eliza Chapin (44th in 16:33) and Ivy Alexander (52nd in 16:52) in the 184-runner field. Also running for the Crushers were Maddie Chiu (19:55), Caelyn Diskin (19:57) and Aina Akaboshi (20:07). Representing Napa High, while didn’t have the minimum five runners needed for a team score, were Evalyn Meerholz (17:50), Sofia Cotant (18:56), Tania Navarrete (19:56) and Sofia Almanza (27:27).

The Crushers’ frosh-soph boys placed 10th of 19 teams, led in the 207-runner race by Valentin Arango (16th in 12:45) and Grayson Frye (22nd in 12:54). Vintage also had Jack Heffner (14:07), Miles Joshua (14:12), Soren Deyoung (18:26), Ethan Lewis (18:52) and Alexander Bazan (21:17) in the race.

In the JV girls race, Vintage’s Naomi Tessier (seventh in 16:43), Irene Pinilla-Marinas (27th in 17:49) and Tanner Henry (38th in 19:04) earned medals while Ellie Kennedy (21:55) also competed. For Napa High, Maya Aaen (25th in 17:27) and Jazmin Damian (39th in 19:05) earned medals and were joined in the race by teammates Mila Cornell (20:42) and Chloe Dinsdale (21:10). Running for Justin-Siena were medalist Annalyse King (28th in 17:54), Scarlett Vogel (21:48) and Natalie Carr (22:18).

Zach Murrell earned a medal in the JV boys race for his 19th place (14:12) finish, competing with Nathan Luna (16:32) in the 106-runner race. Medaling for Napa High in the race were Ryan Butler (26th in 14:40), Tomas Tapia (33rd in 15:13) and Thomas Rist (40th in 15:34), while Eli Mindle (17:20) and Dominic Walsh (21:48). Representing Justin-Siena were Oliver Duffy (16:27), Kal Ramirez (20:10) and Alexandr Michalek (20:11).

Vintage and Justin-Siena are scheduled to compete next in the Ed Sias Invitational on Saturday at Hidden Valley Park in Martinez.