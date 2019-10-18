Vintage High's Brian Pruyn wasn’t the only cross country head coach encouraging Mary Deeik during the second Vine Valley Athletic League center meet of the season Wednesday at Alston Park.
First-year Justin-Siena head coach Belinda Halloran also spurred on the Vintage junior in the varsity girls race, having coached Deeik in the Napa Soccer Academy.
Halloran’s own runners weren’t within earshot, thankfully – but neither was anybody else. Deeik won the three-mile race by 31.3 seconds – in 18 minutes, 58.0 seconds.
Pruyn thinks Deeik, who will be in her third season of Vintage soccer as a starter this winter, benefits from playing two sports.
“Sometimes when you do more than one sport, your body gets fit, strong and durable many different ways,” he said. “I think Mary's soccer has really helped her as a runner, and hopefully her running helps in soccer. At some point she'll probably have to choose one.”
After runner-up Emma Baswell of Casa Grande, the Crushers took the next five spots to easily win the team competition, 19-64 over Baswell’s Gauchos. Petaluma was third at 95, followed by Justin-Siena (98), Sonoma Valley (118), Napa (120) and American Canyon (178).
All seven Vintage girls finished in the top 10 in the 42-runner race. Tamara Hernandez was third (20:02.1), Ana Busby fourth (20:20.6), Amber Elias fifth (20:35.1), Josephine Borsetto sixth (20:46.7), Maile Sittler seventh (20:51.5) and Maggie Chappin 10th (22:01.0).
“We’re very excited that our quality of girls is that good and we know it’s not going to happen every single year,” Pruyn said. “So we’re really embracing the success we’re having while we’re having it and we’re working hard to continue to build and get better, even though we're already really good.”
The Crushers’ seniors are Busby, who is in her second year of cross country after playing volleyball her first two years, and Elias, a cross country rookie.
“I believe Amber did gymnastics growing up and she did track for us last year in both the pole vault and distance running, so she just has that runner’s mindset and ability," said Pruyn. "She's definitely one of the leaders on our team, even though she's new. She's taken that role on a senior as being a team leader.”
For Justin-Siena, Oliva Janerico was ninth (21:37.9), Lauren Aubert took 15th (22:35.8), Sophia Smith was 22nd (23:48.2), Audrey Halloran – the coach's daughter – placed 23rd (23:52.5) and Genesis Celaya was 29th (24:26.9).
Belinda Halloran, who was a professional triathlete for 15 years in her native Australia and also competed at a high level in track and field, swimming, soccer, cross-country and touch football, represented Australia seven times at the World Triathlon Championships and ranked third as a junior competitor in 1995. She went on become deputy mayor of Mosman in the Sydney area before moving to Sonoma seven years ago with husband Grant.
“It’s really important for kids to try several sports,” said Halloran, who will also be the head coach of the Justin-Siena boys soccer team this winter. “Up until I turned pro in the triathlon at 17, I competed at a state level in seven different sports.
"We've had first-time runners suddenly fall in love with the sport. You can't ask for more than that as a coach.”
Her coaching centers around periodization, which involves training adjustments that allow athletes to peak at the right time.
“They've got so much going on in their life that if you can give them a program and they know what's ahead of them, that eliminates any type of anxiety,” Coach Halloran said. “We’re also trying to teach them that the mental side of the sport contributes so much to performance. These are bright kids, so they know that. They just have to tap in.”
After yelling “Get your head together” as one of her varsity girls ran past, and telling another to “relax your shoulders” and “take control of your breathing,” Halloran noted that nearly her entire team has had personal records in the two VVAL meets so far.
“I’m not trying to claim credit for that," she said, "but I think that shows what you can do when you periodize your training the way we do – two weeks on, one week off, have a recovery week so they have a chance to absorb the workload, and then we build from that.”
Her team is led by Janerico, a freshman who also plays lacrosse and soccer.
“She has a huge, huge future in cross country,” said Halloran, who also coaches for the Napa Track Club.
Representing Napa were Molly McGrath (11th, 22:08.3), Kimberly Moreno (21st, 23:46.8), Alica Caldera (27th, 24:06.2), Grace Sedgley (28th, 24:09.3) and Anna Ghisletta (33rd, 25:16.1).
“Molly is our senior captain and our top runner. She done a phenomenal job. She works really hard,” Grizzlies head coach Derek Moore said.
You have free articles remaining.
Daniela Solis led American Canyon with a 30th-place time of 24:28.8. Also running for the Wolves were Sadia Diouf (26:33.7), Isabella Calderon (26:53.9), Yesenia Cardenas (27:39.5), Tanya Rivas (27:49.7), Mariela Garcia (28:20.5) and Samreet Khaira (29:29.1).
Varsity Boys
Casa Grande placed five runners in the top 10 to beat runner-up Napa, 22-47, for the second center meet in a row. Vintage was third (101), followed by Petaluma (115), Justin-Siena (143), American Canyon (151) and Sonoma Valley (153).
Napa was led by third-place finisher David Acuna (16:29.0), sixth-placer Elliott Zuidema (17:14.0) and eighth-placer Matthew Helms (17:18.3) in the 48-runner race. Rounding out the Grizzlies with top-20 finishes were Johnathan Gadasy (14th, 17:39.9), Daniel Rios (16th, 17:48.5), Erik Cosca (19th, 18:10.4) and Elliot Surh (20th, 18:18.9).
“Another strong outing for our boys,” Moore said. “David is a junior, Elliott is a sophomore and Matt is a senior, and all three boys took their running to the next level in this meet. David in particular has become a force to reckon with in the league. With his pure running stride and focused intensity there really is no limit to what he can accomplish.
“All of our varsity boys have been putting in a ton of work. It all started in the summer at the Tahoe Running Camp (at Echo Summit) where they really focused on improving themselves, and it's starting to pay off. Elliott Zuidema is a sophomore who is also coming on super strong. For him to finish as high as he did also is a testament to his work ethic. Matt, Johnny, Erik, Danny and Elliot are seniors who make up our core nucleus.”
Competing for Vintage were Liam Alexander (seventh, 17:16.8), Jonathan Wachowski (ninth, 17:21.8), Drew Holloran (26th, 18:33.1), Nick Malito (28th, 19:01.6), Logan Lines (31st, 19:13.9) and Dylan Scott (20:08.9).
The Crushers were without senior Dylan Frye, who had placed in the top three at the previous center meet at Maxwell Farms Regional Park in Sonoma two weeks before.
“Unfortunately, Dylan was trying to be a multi-sport athlete,” Pruyn said, “and sprained his ankle rock climbing over the weekend. We're hoping it's going to be a quick recovery, but it will be at least a couple of weeks. So we're going to try to get him into the pool and do some aqua-running when his legs are able to and then hopefully we lose as little training as possible and still make a push for the state meet in November for him.
“Alexander ran varsity for us as a freshman last year. He really had a strong race today, but he hasn’t been at his best recently. Sometimes you go through growth spurts it takes a while for your body to figure out how to run again, so he's continued to put in good work and so hopefully things will get better this year. Definitely his next couple years should be really strong as he grows into his body.”
Pruyn said Drew Halloran, another of the Justin-Siena coach's four children, also ran varsity in a couple of meets last year.
“The guys are really young this year; we only have two seniors,” Pruyn noted. “But we're excited about where we are this year and about growing into a more capable squad in the future. Casa Grande has been a great program out of the Redwood Empire for a long time and we’re happy that our boys are at their level and our girls are beyond them. Hopefully we'll be able to emulate what they've done and continue to build kind of a long lasting program like they have.”
Justin-Siena’s contingent was led by the school’s top wrestler, Jacob Guiducci (13th, 17:26.6) and Casey Potrebic (15th, 17:41.6), followed by Paul Giusto (35th, 19:18.1), Devon De La Santos (39th, 19:33.1), Vishnu Vijayakumar (19:54.2), Tony Avina (20:58.3) and Dexter Kelly (21:11.2).
Running for American Canyon were Yahir Madrigal (22nd, 18:21.6), Dakota Lim (25th, 18:32.7), Jose Naranjo (33rd, 19:17.0), Alfons McCoy (34th, 19:17.6), Joshua Loo (37th, 19:19.4), Jerome Hernandez (38th, 19:30.4) and Andres Cardenas (20:23.3).
With Napa High hosting the meet and Moore its director, he was pleased with the turnout of spectators and hopes they can make it to Santa Rosa’s Spring Lake Park for the final VVAL center meet on Oct. 30 and the VVAL Championships on Nov. 16.
“It's so great to have the fan support – the parents, administration and our Spiritleaders, and even the Grizzly mascot. It wasn’t like this at the first (VVAL) meet, so it's really special,” he said.
It shouldn’t be too surprising, though, considering the Grizzlies have a whopping 57 runners this season.
“We’re the largest team in the league,” he said. “I think the word got out that cross country as a general rule is a positive, supportive environment and I think kids especially are drawn to that. It’s a place for them to come out and feel comfortable being who they are and compete in a sport. It's also a great sport in that everybody gets a uniform and gets to suit up and participate. We don't have a bench. Everybody comes out and gets to run.”
He said he has “great assistant coaches” in Eileen Smith and Mike McGrath, who is not only Molly's dad but also a former All-American NCAA Division II runner at UC Davis, “so he knows his stuff.
"We have wonderful kids. They're bonding well and they’re all running hard and putting in the time and it’s starting to pay off.”
Note: Look for junior varsity results and photos in Sunday’s paper.