Prep Football: Adams named interim Napa High head coach

Even though he was a head coach in Florida for a year before heading west, Adams seems to look at this as his first job at the helm.

“I never had any aspirations of being a head coach,” he said. “I never had any aspirations of being a defensive coordinator either, but Coach Wessman made it easy for me. He gave me free reign. He’d say ‘Whatever you want to do, no pressure. I won’t bother you. You stay on your side of the field; I’ll stay on mine.’ We collaborated, but he pretty much gave me free reign, and I loved it.

“So when this opportunity came, having never had aspirations of being a head coach, of course, I’m afraid because I don’t know everything there is to know. But I’ve been around great coaches and I took pieces from each coach I’ve been with, so I do have the knowledge to do it. I’ve been approached to be a head coach, but I just felt like this time was the perfect opportunity because we have great kids and a great coaching staff. I had the opportunity to be close to Coach Wessman and learn from him and it just felt like the natural thing to do.”

After two decades of moving from school to school after usually a year or two, Adams said he feels he’s finally found a home in Napa.