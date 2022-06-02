Prep Football: Farmer recalls thrillers in Napa

Fairfield Daily Republic sports editor Paul Farmer bid farewell to his readership in east Solano County after 32½ years in Wednesday’s edition of the newspaper.

Farmer spent numerous Friday evenings in Napa County when football teams from Fairfield or Vacaville visited Napa High, Vintage and American Canyon. Here are his accounts of a few of those games:

1991: Napa 14, Fairfield 7

Fairfield entered the game 6-0 and tied atop the Monticello Empire League standings with Vallejo. Napa (4-1 overall, 2-1 MEL) went into Schaeffer Stadium in a driving rainstorm and upended the Falcons. Napa, which was known as the Indians and now rebranded as Grizzlies, completed only two passes, both going for touchdowns with Ben Twitchell connecting with Tracey DeVita and Bobby Walker for touchdown passes after the Falcons took a 7-0 lead. Despite finishing in a four-way tie for first in the MEL with Fairfield, Vallejo and Hogan, the Indians missed the CIF Sac Joaquin Section playoffs because of tie-breaking scenarios. In addition, the MEL had just three allotted playoff spots.

1992: Vintage 14, Fairfield 13

Fairfield led 13-0 after one quarter and had a chance to extend the lead even more, but the game turned late in that period.

“Fairfield was driving with a fourth-and-one deep in Crusher territory,” Farmer recalled. “Rather than give the ball to Katako Brown, who earlier in the year ran for more than 200 yards against De La Salle, the quarterback calls an audible. But before he can get the play off, the Falcons are called for a delay of game. The drive stalls, Fairfield doesn't come close to scoring, and Vintage gets two touchdowns and boots both extra points to win the game. I don't know if it was because of that play, but there was a change at quarterback.”

1993: Fairfield 36, Napa 0

This iteration of Napa football was not its finest hour, with the Indians finishing the season 1-9. Fairfield fullback Irving Dingle – who would be named MEL Player of the Year – played wingback and carried two times for 127 yards and two touchdowns, both on counter plays.

“I can remember a Napa coach yelling ‘Counter!’ on both plays,” Farmer recalled. “It didn't help. That season Fairfield scores the most points and gives up the fewest in MEL play but finishes fourth because of one-point losses to Vintage, Vallejo, and Hogan.”

1993: Fairfield 36, Napa 35

Napa bounced back after a trying 1992 season to go 6-4. The back-and-forth contest featured four lead changes and three ties along with a combined 800 yards of total offense. Fairfield’s Brad Davis booted the go-ahead 25-yard field goal with 15 seconds left in the game.

2000: Fairfield 32, Napa 29

This back-and-forth contest featured two future NFL players on Fairfield’s roster – Desmond Bishop and Quinton Ganther, who is now the running backs coach for Utah. With six seconds left in the first half, Chris Sweet gave Napa a 21-20 lead with a 12-yard touchdown run.

“I turn to our photographer, Mike McCoy, and say, ‘Fairfield has time to score again,” Farmer recalled.

Sure enough, the Falcons scored on Ganther’s 95-yard kickoff return.

Mid-2000s: Napa vs. Vacaville

Throughout much of the 2000s and the first half of the 2010s, the MEL race could have been named the Napa-Vacaville Invitational. From 2003-2016, the league title was either won or shared by these two teams.

“For whatever reason I got to see Vacaville play at Napa and got to see how absolutely intense that rivalry was,” Farmer said. “I remember Ed Santopadre, in his only season as Bulldogs coach before going into administration at the school, complaining about the Napa band playing while his team was trying to call signals. When that happens, you know it's a rivalry. Napa's teams around that time were some of the best I’ve seen.”