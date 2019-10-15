Vintage High has two football players with the same last name who are in the same grade. One is a two-way lineman and the other is a quarterback and defensive back.
Was one held back, or are they fraternal twins?
Actually, Bill and Wyatt Chaidez are identical twins. But Bill is listed at only 5-foot-11, 185 pounds on the roster while Wyatt is listed at 6-foot, 210.
How can that be?
“I’m actually like 160,” said Bill, the quarterback/defensive back. “When we say we’re identical, people are like ‘Uh, really?’”
“Yeah, they don’t believe us,” said Wyatt.
They were born monochorionic diamniotic twins, sharing a placenta but with separate amniotic sacs.
“There’s a 1 in 1,000 chance it will happen,” Wyatt said.
Added Bill, “When we really got into football, Wyatt was a tight end and fullback, pretty much a blocking guy. We used to be pretty similar in size, but he started gaining weight in the sixth or seventh grade.”
Before long, Wyatt was hiking to his twin.
“It was pretty much I was the center and he was the quarterback, the dynamic duo,” said Wyatt.
They’ve been playing since they were in the first grade, Bill said.
“Our dad has always been our coach, and our brother played, so it was just something we picked up and ran with,” Bill said.
Bill, 32 minutes the elder brother, is the more talkative one when they are together.
They’ve always had relatives in the Napa area, so it wasn’t tough to move.
“After our freshman year, we moved here because we decided it was a good program and we have a lot of family here,” Bill said. “But honestly we mostly did it for my dad. We felt like he wanted to be around his family and he works really hard and he deserves that.”
They haven’t played any other sports for Vintage, but cousin Jessie Chaidez was a standout wrestler for Vintage who graduated in 2018.
“Jessie was a big part of us moving here,” Bill said. “We’re pretty close to him, and he and our brother George are pretty close in age.”
It was like a family reunion when they moved to Napa. Fellow Vintage junior lineman Connor Cole is another first cousin, line coach Dennis Raines is married to their cousin, and defensive backs coach-scout coordinator Preston Garcia is their stepbrother’s uncle.
“Being born in Washington, we didn’t know we had so many relatives here until we got here,” said Bill. “It was a surprise meeting all these people and figuring out that we’re related to them, but we’ve learned to be a family.”
Though their mother, Cathy, went to Napa High and their dad, James, went to both Vintage and Napa High, the juniors were a nice surprise when they moved from Yelm, Washington – just south of Seattle – to Napa and helped the Vintage JV team go undefeated last year.
You have free articles remaining.
“It was super easy to adapt here because the camaraderie of our teammates. They were so nice to us and welcoming. It was a real easy environment to adapt to, especially for football,” Wyatt said.
Vintage head coach Dylan Leach, who grew up playing football with James Chaidez, couldn’t be happier to have his sons on his team.
“They’re program guys. They show up every day, they work hard in the weight room, they work hard in the classroom, and they’re down for whatever the program needs to succeed, which I can appreciate,” Leach said. “They’re also super fun to hang out with because they keep me young. They’re some of my favorites in that regard because they’re always smiling and laughing and joking and we have a good time together, so I really appreciate that about both of them.”
Wyatt, who starts at left tackle, is one of four first-year starters on an offensive line that has helped Vintage average 306 yards a game, including 213 on the ground. Bill, who backs up returning junior starter Jacob Aaron at quarterback from time to time, has completed 8 of 14 passes for 164 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions and has rushed 43 times for 204 yards and three scores.
“Bill, I consider him a starter whether it’s at quarterback in games that Jacob’s missed or at running back or receiver,” Leach said. “We play him all over the place, move him around. He’s very versatile. He’s got great ball skills and he’s very squirmy. He gets in and finds little holes and makes things happen in the run game. On the defensive side, whether it’s at corner or safety, we move him around a lot there, too.”
The way Bill can lay a hit on a ball carrier, it’s hard to imagine he’s a quarterback.
“He’s not afraid to come up and tackle, but it’s more than the hit,” Leach said. “He does it with the right form and he makes sure it’s a sure tackle, as opposed to just a big hit without wrapping and doing the fundamental things of tackling.
“They’re both one-time learners, guys we can teach a drill, technique, play or terminology and will pick it up fast.”
Though Bill probably gets less playing time than his brother, he likes being a secret weapon for the first-place Crushers, who host Justin-Siena at Memorial Stadium on Friday night.
“Sometimes I start at quarterback, sometimes on defense, but I don’t mind coming off the bench,” he said. “It’s kind of important to have guys who come off the bench and work hard and show the guys who are always on the field that if you put in work you’ll be able to play and help the team. Some guys excel in other places and give us a different look, so it benefits us in the long run for guys to get playing time.”
Added Wyatt, “We have a lot of guys with different strengths and weaknesses, so you can get switched off depending on the team we’re playing or a guy that we’re going up against. If the coaches think that they can do something better with someone else, we’re happy to give up our position to help the team out.”
Bill, despite taking pretty much every snap for the JV team last year, said he had no resentment when fellow junior Aaron retained the starting spot at quarterback this season.
“Me and Jacob are buds. Honestly, there was never any beef or anything. He’s kind of been my mentor,” Bill said. “He played varsity last year so I learn the ins and outs from him and have questions for him here and there. It’s nice to have another quarterback that’s been able to play at my level or higher, so he does his thing and I come in and do my thing. We give the team different looks and it kinda just messes with (opponents’) game plans. We’re both able to step in and lead the team and do what we’ve got to do on the field.”
Wyatt said the line has done the work to be successful.
“We dedicate our whole time to the weight room because once we’re strong, we’re a unit, and to practicing hard, getting technique down, just in case we face better teams,” he said. “We pay attention to the details really well.”
Bill said camaraderie is key, too.
“We have a lot of guys who work hard and they commit – they’re here every day – and we just trust each other and we know that people who make plays will make plays and we like to see who has their back the most,” he said. “A lot of times it’s not just one person. Depending on teammates is important because I’m not always going to be in a situation where I can make the play or Wyatt can make the play. It’s really important that other teammates can know what you’re thinking and vice versa.”
The Chaidezes were both pulled up to the varsity for the playoffs last year, and got to practice for several weeks with them due to the smoky air that kept postponing their semifinal playoff game.
“Those seniors last year were really helpful,” Wyatt said, “and the coaches, too. They’re really strict about us being perfect, pad-level and all that. It’s really good for us because we’ve kinda changed the sort of team we were. Instead of big and strong, we’re kinda smaller and fast this year.”
Added Bill, “What contributes to the linemen’s success is they hang out a lot off the field. They go eat together, hot tub, spend a lot of time with each other and really get to know each other. I see that helps them on the field. They’re pretty good at communication and they work on it a lot and that helps them because you get different fronts and they talk and sort everything out within that two seconds before the ball is hiked and you just go.”