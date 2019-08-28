Brock Bowers had his best game last year three hours away, in the tiny but football-crazy town of Grass Valley.
It wasn’t because the tight end doesn’t like to shine in front of Napa High football fans, but because the nonleague contest at Nevada Union was the first game he was completely healthy.
The Grizzlies lost 59-34, but not before Bowers racked up six catches for 170 yards and three touchdown catches.
“They ran a lot of man (defense), which worked out pretty good if we ran rub routes and stuff,” Bowers recalled after Monday’s practice, adding that a fractured tibia during a 7 on 7 tournament in May had limited him until that game. “They didn’t really have film on me because I had just come back.”
Asked if he felt the Grizzlies had to score as many points as possible due to their struggling defense in that game, the outside linebacker replied bluntly, “Our defense didn’t play well all season.”
He may have surprised some opponents as a sophomore varsity rookie, finishing the season with 42 catches for 620 yards and seven touchdowns.
But after being recruited by NCAA Division I colleges such as Nevada, Cal, Tennessee, San Jose State, Utah, Nebraska, USC, UCLA, Oregon State and Arizona State, he’s likely to be the target of defenses all this season – and next.
Unfortunately for opponents, all of that college attention hasn’t really gone to the 6-foot-3, 225-pound Bowers’ head.
“Sometimes I’ll think about what I want to do (in college), but I don’t really think about it going through practice and my day-to-day stuff,” he said. “I just focus on what’s happening during that day and on the team.”
Scholarships are nothing new for Bowers’ family. His father, Napa High offensive line coach and Vintage High graduate Warren Bowers, played center in football for Utah State. His mother, Carlmont High alumnus DeAnna Bowers, played softball for Utah State and is a private coach who also assists with Napa High softball.
Asked if any of the schools recruiting him were appealing, he said “I don’t really know yet. I haven’t thought that deeply about it yet.”
Bowers said he doesn’t even talk about recruiting with his sister, 2018 Napa High graduate Bri Bowers, who is going into her sophomore season as a starter for the Division I softball program at Sacramento State.
“I don’t really talk to her about it because I don’t really think about it,” he said. “It doesn’t go to my head.”
With first-year head coach Richie Wessman having enough players to platoon, Bowers said he and junior wide receiver-outside linebacker Jack Giguiere are the only two players who have played on both sides of the ball in a game so far. Like Bowers, Giguiere also plays basketball, having run the point for the junior varsity last winter.
Meanwhile, Bowers was a regular starter for the varsity basketball team, and a key reason the Grizzlies snapped a 27-year league title drought by going 12-0 in the new Vine Valley Athletic League last winter.
It was quite a refreshing change for Bowers after the winless football season.
“It was so nice to win a lot again,” he said. “We had a really good basketball team. We just clicked together.”
He’s enjoying being one of several targets for third-year varsity quarterback Isaiah Newton.
“He threatens a lot of defenses because he’s athletic,” Bowers said of Newton. “He can run the ball, but he can also throw pretty accurately. We have a pretty good connection.”
Bowers didn’t wait for the offense to take the field before scoring Friday night, though, taking the opening kickoff 75 yards to the house.
He said he was clocked at 4.55 seconds in the 40-yard dash in early May at The Opening Oakland Regional, a camp and combine at El Cerrito High.
“That was the first time I’d ever run a 40, so I didn’t know what I was doing,” he recalled. “But they said if I worked on my technique I could get it down more. Coach Wessman has been helping me with that.”
Asked if track and field might help with his speed before his senior season, he said he’ll be spending yet another spring playing for a 7 on 7 football team in KT Prep, a Contra Costa County-based league with tournaments that run from February until teams’ spring football programs begin.
“It’s pretty fun,” Bowers said. “You get to see some good competition.”
Bowers, who carried an injured teammate to the locker room after Monday’s practice, already has the physique of a college athlete.
“Yeah I’ve just been trying to get stronger, hit the weight room just like normal – speed, strength,” he said.
He likes the offense Wessman has brought in, which tallied 361 yards of total offense Friday night – including 124 through the air. Bowers had six catches for 63 yards and touchdown catches of 5 and 10 yards, and a 30-yard run out of the backfield.
“I really like the offense this year,” he said.
After not getting to play in the Little Big Game as a freshman on the JV because he had rolled his ankle in practice the week before, Bowers had three catches for 33 yards in his varsity Big Game debut last year. But no scores.
“Vintage wasn’t really too worried about our run game, so they were dropping a lot of people, and their pass rush was really good,” he said. “Their linemen were really good last year. It’ll be way better this year for us.”
Bowers said having his dad as a varsity assistant coach isn’t a big deal because they’re both all business in practice.
“He’s never really been my position coach. He’s always kind of around, but we don’t really talk out on the practice field,” he said. “Sometimes he’ll yell at me and I’ll think of him as just another coach.”
Bowers said he always has room for improvement, and is focused on being a better blocker for now.
“That’s my main focus, blocking and little things on plays,” he said.
Sounds like something a player will focus on only after getting chastised for it, but not Bowers.
“It’s not because I get yelled at. I just want to get better at it, just improve,” he said. “I’m an alright blocker, but I want to be better than that.”
He said he learned about leadership in basketball and tries to bring that to the gridiron.
“I’ve been trying to focus more on leading and getting people going this year, just trying to be more of a vocal leader that I have been – because I usually don’t like to say very much. I just kind of like shut up and do my job.”
Bowers was recognized by Prep2Prep.com as among “five to watch in the Class of 2021” from the CIF North Coast Section. He was also named to SportStars Magazine’s 2019 Preseason All-Northern California Football Team.
Wessman said he hasn’t noticed Bowers slacking off any since being showered with college offers over the summer.
“He’s a hard worker,” the coach said. “He’s not as vocal as a lot of people could be, but he’s just a fantastic leader. He leads by example, and he’s every bit a member of this team. He doesn’t see himself as better than anyone else. He just works his tail off.
“He’s kind of old school in the sense that he really appreciates the attention and then, after a little while of it, he’s like ‘Let’s just go play ball.’ You couldn’t you couldn’t ask for better response.”