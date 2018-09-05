Good things have always happened to Jacob Aaron when it comes to sports.
In June 2016, his 13-and-under Napa Valley Oaks travel baseball team won a national tournament in Nevada.
The following winter, he showed why he’s one of the best golfers in Northern California by scoring a double-eagle 2 on the par-5 ninth hole at Poppy Hills Golf Course in Pebble Beach during a junior tournament.
Last year, he led the Vintage High freshman football team to a 7-1 record. And as the No. 1 player on the boys golf team in the spring, he led the Crushers to a second-place league finish and appearance in the subsection tournament, from which he was the only Vintage player to advance to the Masters Tournament.
Come varsity football season, the sophomore shared quarterback duties with returning seniors Michael Webber and Troy Ghisletta during the summer and season opener at Wood. He then took the reins in a 28-27 home loss to Acalanes and in last week’s 26-21 win at Lincoln-Stockton.
He still learns from Webber and Ghisletta, even though they are now starting at other positions.
“Michael is an unbelievable athlete and Troy knows the game and runs the option really well, so I like to learn off them because they have more experience than me,” he said.
Aaron has completed 7 of 21 passes for 198 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions, and is third on the team in rushing with 86 yards on 20 carries with two scores. He even started at safety last Friday and snagged the Crushers’ first interception of the season.
Not bad for someone who still claims that his number one sport and future are still on a serene golf course – not in the din of a Friday night on the gridiron. Then again, all sports are similar to Aaron.
“I just played golf for the first time in like two months,” he said before Tuesday’s practice, “and I was thinking ‘OK, here’s the safety, meaning the bunker, and the other defenders are the trees.’ My mindset was ‘You don’t want to hit it there,’ just like ‘You don’t want to throw it there’ in a football game.”
Visualization helps him in both sports.
“Before a play in football, I envision my receiver catching the ball and scoring the touchdown on the exact route he’s supposed to run, and usually when the play doesn’t work out, it’s because I didn’t envision it,” he said. “It’s the same with my golf shots. When I take my time, take a deep breath and envision what’s supposed to happen, it usually seems to work out.”
It was hard to contain his emotions when he was disqualified at the MEL golf tournament for signing an incorrect scorecard, costing him medalist honors. But he shook it off and was eventually the last Crusher playing that season.
“I think his biggest attribute is that he’s a competitor and he hates to lose,” Vintage head coach Dylan Leach said of the six-foot, 175-pound Aaron. “He gets us in trouble sometimes because he’s young and eager. But at the same time, I’ll take his moxie, aggressiveness and excitement and roll with it.
“I think he’s doing a great job of slowing down the game when it needs to be slowed down. He’s learning every day and I enjoy working with him. He dwells (on his mistakes), so we’re trying to teach him that, especially at this position and in golf, you can’t dwell on mistakes or you’re just going to continue to get hurt, but that’s part of his maturity process.”
The son of former Napa High football-baseball standout Jason Aaron and gymnast-hurdler Katie Aaron, Jacob was blessed with athletic genes. But on top of that, he is also an enthusiastic student of the game.
“He’s very good at preparation, always continuously asking questions and providing suggestions,” Leach said. “I’ll take that all day long.”
Leach has so much confidence in the young Aaron that on both of his touchdown passes last Friday, a 45-yarder to Cutler Low and a 36-yarder to Josh Robert, he called plays on which Aaron had overthrown receivers multiple times in practice.
“I think it was just eagerness,” Leach said. “I was hesitant to call the plays because of what happened in practice, but you’ve got to trust that he’s going to do it in the game.”
Though football is the consummate team sport, having another sport that’s more individual doesn’t hurt. After all, the Crushers’ leaders of the last few years were also standout wrestlers. Like them, Aaron seems to have ice in his veins when under pressure, but doesn’t take it too far.
“Even though he’s the so-called leader of the offense, he’s still smart enough to refer things back to the captains and seniors and let them lead,” Leach said.
Aaron is reminded all the time that the quarterback position isn’t necessarily his for the next two years, not with sophomore signal-caller Bill Chaidez – a cousin of former Vintage wrestler Jesse Chaidez who just moved from the state of Washington – leading the JV team to a 3-0 record.
“The beauty is that there is still competition for the spot,” Leach said. “(Chaidez) is doing all the same exact things that Jacob’s doing, so the future’s bright with those two and where we’re headed.”
Despite turning much of what he’s touched into gold, Aaron doesn’t seem to have lost humility or a sense of perspective.
He said the reason he’s top-three rusher on the team is because some plays call for him to keep the ball.
“We have tons of kids that are faster than me on the team that could have done the same thing,” he said. “It’s nice when you score a touchdown because that’s a confidence builder for the team.”
He also said his passing game has benefited from Vintage having a new receivers coach, Bob Rosenstiel, who played for the Oakland Raiders in 1997.
Aaron said he’s always been a fan of all things football, but now watches games more closely.
“I pay more attention to the quarterbacks when I watch NFL and college games – their footwork, their checkdowns, routes, drops, stuff like that,” he said.
That’s quite a step for someone who just started playing football two years ago.
“Last year was my first playing quarterback and I was just chucking it up and seeing if our receivers could come down with it,” he said. “This year I’ve been learning the position inside and out more, and getting comfortable with the receivers and the routes.
“Ever since I was young, I’ve loved to play at a high level. I think that’s why I’ve been successful in my sports, because I love to compete. I want to win every single time. I hate to lose.”