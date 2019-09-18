The Justin-Siena football team has opened the 2019 season with an unblemished record against nonleague foes, and a lot of credit has to go to the senior receiving corps of Blake Hoban, Solomone Anitoni and Miles Williams.
All three are two-way players, with Hoban and Anitoni also playing defensive back and Williams doubling as a linebacker.
The trio will face a big test Friday night in the Braves’ first Vine Valley Athletic League matchup of the season, against Casa Grande at Dodd Stadium. The Gauchos defeated visiting Justin-Siena in last year’s league opener on a touchdown and two-point conversion in the final seconds, 36-35.
“We definitely have a chip on our shoulder this year going into the Casa Grande game,” admitted Hoban. “Losing by one point didn’t feel all that good, and there’s a lot we can improve on from the last time we played them.”
Junior quarterback Hudson Beers has thrown for 840 yards in four games, completing 39 of 67 passes for nine touchdowns and no interceptions.
Williams has been his top target overall, with eight catches for 331 yards and four scores. He also has two defensive touchdowns, on interception and fumble returns, and is leading the Braves in quarterback sacks for the second year in a row.
“Miles is an excellent pass rusher,” Justin-Siena head coach Brandon LaRocco said. “He has that unique combination of speed and length that defensive coaches love.”
Williams also stars as a Justin-Siena lacrosse player in the spring. Football teammates Xaelan Arcia and Jonas Gonzalez also play lacrosse, along with several JV players, and boys lacrosse head coach John Murray joined the JV football staff this season.
“One of the things that I have noticed with Miles is how good he is a tracking the ball in the air. I think a lot of that comes from his experience playing lacrosse,” LaRocco said.
The Gauchos opened with a 44-21 loss to Windsor, but came back with a 32-10 rout of Montgomery. They are hungry for another win after losing nailbiters in the last two weeks – to San Marin, 17-14 in overtime, and Maria Carrillo, 21-14.
“Casa Grande is going to be a tough opponent and it’s going to be a hard game,” said Williams. “But I think we have what it takes to put ourselves in a better position and not make as many mistakes.”
Anitoni has been putting up big numbers and looks to be a factor in Friday night’s contest. He has eight catches for 234 yards and three touchdowns, along with two more touchdowns on long kickoff returns, and a scoop and score.
“I’m having a good year so far and it feels good to be 4-0,” said Anitoni, “but we don’t want to pay too much attention to that and let it get in our heads. We’ll take each game at a time.”
While Anitoni wows crowds with his ability to carry, catch and return the ball, he also has a knack for keeping opponents from doing the same.
“On offense and in the return game, Solomone has been a big playmaker for us since he was a sophomore,” LaRocco said. “But this year he has really emerged on the defensive side of the ball. Whether he is in coverage or coming down in the box to support the run, he has shown he can do it all.”
Hoban broke out with 102 yards on four catches in last Friday’s 43-31 win over Archbishop Riordan, including touchdowns of 84 and 15 yards. He now has six catches for 127 yards and two scores. He’s also struck paydirt on defense, with a scoop-and-score on a fumbled punt against Healdsburg, and came close to blocking a few Riordan punts last week.
“It’s great to have guys that can, are willing to, contribute and make big plays in all three phases of the game,” LaRocco said.
Hoban said a lot of success in his senior season has come from working hard all summer.
“I practiced almost every single day, but I feel like I can still improve my connection with Hudson and the rest of my teammates to help get us to the next level,” he said.
Anitoni and Hoban also excel in track and field, where they were members of the Braves’ 4x100 relay team.
“Both saw significant increase in their speed and explosiveness after last track season,” LaRocco said. “A lot of credit goes to our head track coach, Tracy Martin, and her crew for the tremendous work they do with their team. Being such a small school, sharing athletes is really important here. I have always preached and promoted the multi-sport athlete.”
Hoban, an All-VVAL Second Team cornerback last year, is the Braves’ shutdown man and he enjoys being a bigger part of the offense than before.
“We always put him on the other team’s best receiver,” said LaRocco. “We have transitioned him to safety this year because he can come down and support in the run game really well, too. Blake not only has top-level speed, he is also incredibly strong. Our overall team speed this year is a good as I can ever remember it being.”
Both Hoban and Williams acknowledged that as a smaller team, Justin-Siena has to work harder to achieve success.
“It’s really nice to go undefeated in the preseason, but we know this league is pretty tough,” said Williams. “We know we have what it takes to play in this league. We’re a bunch of fighters and we don’t quit, which are qualities that are really important to have.”
Anitoni believes the connection the players have with LaRocco plays a big role both on and off the field.
“I’ve been playing for him for three years and he’s definitely what a head coach should be,” said Anitoni. “He not only teaches us stuff about football that we’re supposed to know, but he also teaches a lot about life. He’s not just a football coach. He’s a father figure and there for you as a mentor when things are hard outside of football.”
Register sports writer Andy Wilcox contributed to this story.