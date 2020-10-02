Prep Football: Friends step up for coach who lost house

Seisay said this is his first attempt at a GoFundMe page, and he had to ask him sister for help with it. Once he posted it, he said, St. Helena High junior running back Ivan Robledo told him to make it public so Robledo could share it with fellow students. Now, even students are contributing to it.

“This was something I felt like I needed to do because he’s done so much for me. It was the right thing to do,” Seisay said Thursday. “My family, we come from West Africa, so my parents had no idea about the recruiting process and how college athletics work, so having someone like Coach Mac who has a lot of connections at that level, it just helps when you’re going through it.”

Told that MacMillan always answered reporters’ phone calls and gave them all the time they needed, even during the thick of championship runs, Seisay wasn’t surprised.

“Um hmm, and it’s full-on support,” he said, and agreed MacMillan is the last person who deserves to have his life upended. “I mean, the Glass Fire, it’s a tragedy. No one expects ever in their life for their house to be burned down, so I’m sure it caught him and his family by extreme surprise. When something like that happens, people around you have to lift you up. I know he has a lot of people behind him, all the people he’s helped in his life.”