HEALDSBURG — The last time Justin-Siena faced Healdsburg was in Week 2 of the 2018 season, and the aftermath of the Braves’ 61-0 beatdown made national news.
The Greyhounds, who had lost their previous game 41-0, decided they had had enough and folded their varsity football program for the rest of the fall, a choice that sparked debate about teenagers’ toughness across social media and on sports talk radio shows all over the country.
On Friday night, Healdsburg made a triumphant return with its first home game since that emotional decision a year before. The Greyhounds were fired up and had an equally excited crowd behind them, all with one goal in mind: beating the Braves, the last team they had faced before shuttering their program last season.
But there was little drama at Art McCaffery Field on Friday night. The Braves jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, beating the Greyounds 27-0 to improve to 2-0 on the season.
While it was nice to stay perfect in the preseason, it was a rocky performance by the Braves, but one that didn’t surprise head coach Brandon LaRocco. The game was never in doubt, but his team still racked up nearly double-digit penalties and turned the ball over several times.
“I thought it was reflective of the way we practiced this week,” LaRocco said after addressing his team postgame. “Opponents shouldn’t dictate preparation. You should prepare for everybody the exact same way and I think we got a little lackadaisical, and we warned them over and over again, but I think we let that get away from us this week.”
But there was still plenty he was happy about, like junior Noah Young’s three-touchdown game and the emergence of sophomore Caden Parlett as another potential dangerous back for the Braves.
Young, who finished with 46 rushing yards on six carries with two rushing touchdowns, recorded the Braves' first two scores during the opening eight minutes. He gave his team a 7-0 lead on a 3-yard run at the 10-minute mark, and then made it 14-0 with a 6-yard run with 4:29 to go in the first. He also had a pick-six for good measure in the second quarter that made it 27-0.
“Noah’s a bulldozer,” LaRocco said. “He gets that ball in his hands and he just goes.”
Young, who has minimal high school experience at running back, doled out the praise elsewhere.
“Definitely going to praise my line a lot,” he said. “I’ve got to give them a lot of credit. My offensive coordinator really helps me. To be honest, I ain’t that smart (laughs), and he helps me with positioning and stuff like that so I give a lot of credit to him. … I’ve got good minds behind me.”
While Young dominated the first half, Parlett starred in the second when LaRocco deployed most of his bench unit. He finished with 101 rushing yards on 15 carries, both team highs.
“I thought he did really good,” LaRocco said. “He came in, and he runs the ball hard. He’s not the biggest kid but he has moves and vision, so that was exciting to see. Very proud of the way he played in the second half.”
As a team, the Braves rushed for 153 yards on 40 carries. Aside from Young’s three scores, the fourth came on a scoop and score from senior Blake Hoban late in the first quarter after senior Miles Williams blew up an attempted Healdsburg punt near the Greyounds' goal line.
Justin-Siena junior quarterback Hudson Beers wasn’t relied upon as heavily as he was in last week’s 35-9 win over Piedmont. But he still had an efficient game, going 7-for-9 passing for 81 yards.
The Braves were simply bigger, stronger and faster than their counterparts, and overpowered Healdsburg (0-2). On the night, the Greyhounds managed minus-4 yards of offense and the Braves intercepted Healdsburg junior quarterback Cole Conley five times.
“I think our defense did well, our starters and our secondary,” said Justin-Siena senior Solomone Anitoni, who had two of those interceptions. “I thought we did well. Our coaches put in a good defensive scheme for the week and we just paid attention to it.”
Once the Braves had built their 27-0 halftime lead, LaRocco emptied his bench. He mainly wanted to keep his players rested and healthy but also wanted to get a better read on the rest of his roster, many of whom didn’t get much playing time last week.
He liked what he saw.
“I was really proud of the way the second-string defense played,” he said. “I mean they held that shutout and that’s a big deal. I think they forced two turnovers and had a couple of sacks, gave up on big pass, but overall I was very impressed with the way that second unit played. They were aggressive, they were physical. They didn’t shy away and that was really good.”
What he does want to see going into next week’s game against Armijo (0-2) is a better week of preparation across the entire program.
“We’ve got to come and tighten that up because you can’t prepare for the team you’re going to play. You’ve to prepare for everybody like they’re the best team you’re going to face, and we didn’t do a good job of that this week,” he said. “That’s on the coaches as much as it’s on the kids, so we’ve got to tighten it up.”
Justin-Siena JV 39, Healdsburg 8
Aidan Cushing gave the Braves (2-0) a 19-0 halftime lead with a 10-yard touchdown catch from Zachary Zurowski, with a Joseph Maciel extra point, and scoring runs of 20 and 5 yards.
A 50-yard scoring run by Zurowski and Maciel PAT made it 26-0. Fourth-quarter touchdown runs of 1 yard by Miguel Ramos, followed by another Maciel PAT, and 9 yards by Nicholas Andrews capped the Braves’ scoring.
Justin-Siena’s 229-yard rushing attach was led by Cooper Cohee (8 carries for 72 yards), Andrews (5 for 54), Zurowski (2 for 47), Ramos (4 for40), Cushing (2 for 25) and Roman Williams (1 for 8).