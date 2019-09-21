It started the same way Justin-Siena’s first four games had, with the Braves seemingly taking the will out of their opponent with a big early lead.
But Casa Grande came into Friday night’s game battle-hardened, and perhaps more hungry than undefeated Justin-Siena. After all, the Gauchos had relinquished a two-touchdown lead in a loss the week before, and lost an overtime decision the week before that.
Down by 13 points less than seven minutes into the game, Casa Grande scored 27 straight points to completely swing the momentum before holding on for a 41-34 victory in each team’s Vine Valley Athletic League opener at Dodd Stadium.
“It was a wake-up call,” Justin-Siena head coach Brandon LaRocco said after his team fell to 4-1 overall. “We were feeling really good about ourselves and probably didn’t have as good a week of practice as we should have. It’s wake-up call for everybody – coaches, players, everybody.
“We knew they were a tough team. I’ve seen the films. Even against Windsor (a 44-21 season-opening loss), they were in it for most of the game. We knew it was going to be a tough game. Credit to them for doing what they did, but we have to do a better job executing our assignments.”
The Braves started the game’s first series at their own 8-yard line. But on third-and-11, junior quarterback Hudson Beers found Miles Williams over the middle and the senior broke two tackles and streaked down the Casa Grande sideline for an 86-yard touchdown. Solomone Anitoni’s extra point was wide, keeping it 6-0.
The Gauchos (2-3) showed signs of emerging from their doldrums on their first drive. After returning the ensuing kickoff to their own 42 but going three and out, they punted. However, the kick was fumbled, recovered by Casa Grande, and Gauchos senior quarterback Miguel Robertson – shaking off sacks by Christian Kappler and Noah Young – drove them to the Justin-Siena 11. However, the ball squirted out on a run up the middle and Williams recovered it at the 4.
Three plays later, Anitoni caught a Beers pass over the middle, bolted 88 yards to the house, made the extra point and, just like that, the Braves were up 13-0 with less than eight minutes elapsed.
That’s when the Gauchos got their run game going, driving 65 yards in seven plays. After senior Matt Herrera, junior Dominic Giomi and sophomore Ryan Kasper shared carries, 6-foot-3 Dominic McHale pulled in a 33-yard touchdown pass and Matteo Milani hit the first of his six extra points to make it 13-7.
The only highlight for the Braves the rest of the half was a Grant Koehler sack that helped force a three-and-out, and a falling catch by Matthew Heun during an 11-play possession that ended with an incomplete pass on fourth down at the Gauchos’ 20 with 1:44 left.
In between, Casa Grande had tied the game 13-13 with an eight-play, 59-yard scoring drive capped by Herrera’s 1-yard run and a missed extra point.
It stayed tied until late in the third quarter, when Robertson found Rashad Nixon on a post pattern for a 76-yard touchdown pass and 20-13 lead.
“The pace of the game was a little different than usual. We put our foot on the gas and then we just took it off,” said Kappler, who also plays on the offensive line.
Trying to answer, Beers threw his first interception of the season at his own 32.
“We were pressing, just because we were behind and we were trying to take risks to get back in the game,” LaRocco said. “We throw the ball a lot, so it’s unrealistic to expect Hudson to not have any interceptions. It was gonna happen sometime.”
The Gauchos cashed in six plays later with Giomi’s 18-yard scoring sweep and 27-13 lead.
Justin-Siena finally got back on the board on the second play of the fourth quarter. At the end of an 11-play, 58-yard march aided by a defensive pass interference penalty, Blake Hoban swept around the left side and in from 1 yard out to make it 27-20.
But Casa Grande broke it up over the next two minutes. Nixon caught a 54-yard touchdown pass, Beers was picked off again at the Braves’ 23, and Robertson scored on a 9-yard keeper to make it 41-20 with 9:13 left in the game.
“I saw (Nixon) in the Windsor game, but he didn’t play in their last three games,” LaRocco said.
Justin-Siena came up with two last-gasp scoring runs by Young, a 51-yard sprint and – after a Nolan Dunkle sack led to a missed Gauchos 32-yard field goal – a 6-yard bulldoze up the middle to cut the Braves’ deficit to 41-34 with 1:44 left. But the visitors recovered an onside kick and ran out the clock.
“It’s a tough loss, especially after the way we lost to them last year,” Kappler said of that 36-35 decision in Petaluma, the Braves’ first VVAL game. “They had the matchups they wanted, they had some good plays, and they just beat us in the end.
“But a lot of us see us as a small school that likes to fight. I’ve never been in a game where we didn’t fight until the end. I always want to play like that.”
The Braves will try to bounce back next week at Petaluma, where the Trojans lost 34-0 to American Canyon on Friday night.
“I hope we do,” Kappler said. “I really want us to play well and have a good season.”