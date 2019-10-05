Hudson Beers threw for six touchdowns covering a combined 266 yards as the Justin-Siena football team celebrated homecoming with a 41-0 rout of Sonoma Valley at Dodd Stadium on Friday night.
Beers, who has thrown for at least 1,732 yards and 21 touchdowns on the season, hit Miles Williams, Blake Hoban and Solomone Anitoni with two scoring strikes apiece.
“This was a truly a team win,” Justin-Siena head coach Brandon LaRocco said. “We had some many contributions from different guys. I couldn’t be prouder of the way that some many different guys contributed to this win.”
Sonoma Valley (1-6, 0-3 VVAL) was shut out for the fourth time this season. The Dragons did reach the Braves’ red zone at the start of the first and second quarters, but ran out of downs each time.
“Defensively, we struggled early,” LaRocco said. “But at the end of the day, we tightened up and were able to keep them out of the end zone. We did a much better job in third and fourth quarters executing our stunts and we were able to put pressure on them behind the line of scrimmage.”
Matthew Heun scampered 40 yards to set up a Justin-Siena’s first score, a 30-yard touchdown pass from Beers to Williams, and James Snoke followed with the first of five extra points. Williams then blocked a Sonoma Valley punt and, two plays later, Beers found Williams for a 60-yard score and 14-0 lead.
Beers found Hoban for a 46- and 82-yard touchdowns in the second quarter to make it 28-0 at halftime, and hit Anitoni for 40- and 8-yard strikes in the third.
“Very happy with the performance we got from our offensive line tonight,” LaRocco said of Marcus Nunes, Christian Kappler, Grant Koehler, Nolan Dunkle and Wyatt Humphries. “(Noah) Young and Heun both had big runs set up by some really good blocks, and Hudson consistently had time to push the ball down field. I was particularly impressed with the way Wyatt played. He played very fast and aggressive tonight.”
LaRocco and his staff were able to play everybody in front of the homecoming crowd.
“Love that we were able to get all of guys on the field tonight,” he said. “We talked about that pre-game, setting a goal of making sure that everybody would get a chance to play. My favorite play of the night was a catch on a hitch route that went for 7 yards. It went to senior Shailen Patel and it was his first varsity catch. That’s what it’s all about.”
Justin-Siena JV 28, Sonoma Valley 16
Zachary Zurowski was 6 of 10 passing for 204 yards and three touchdowns – a 43-yarder to Cole Chatagnier and 45- and 75-yarders to Eric Gutierrez – and ran for 23 yards and a 5-yard TD on seven carries. Gutierrez had three catches for 129 yards on the night for the Braves (5-2, 2-1 VVAL).
Fabio Marx and Joseph Maciel each kicked two extra points. Also for Justin-Siena, Cooper Cohee had 5 carries for 13 yards, Nick Andrews 1 for 4, and Chatagnier 1 for 1.