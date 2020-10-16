Prep Football: Klaczak steps down as Calistoga coach

“We got hammered by Tomales again and I kept telling the kids it was my fault because we weren’t prepared, and I promised in the playoff game it would be different.’ When we beat them, the kids felt they could beat anybody. They realized the hard work was going to pay off," he said. "We had some leaders last year, guys who were with me for two years. They bought into it and just pushed and pushed and pushed and we were fortunate to be able to have some success. I was extremely proud of them. I have faith in them that they will band together.”

Klaczak had already decided in February he was Arizona-bound, when Coronado High of Scottsdale asked him to coach its struggling program.

“Then, all of a sudden, COVID hit and we couldn’t move, couldn’t go anywhere — not even our usual trip to Italy. We couldn’t do anything,” he recalled. “(Coronado) couldn’t finalize anything and then as it progressed, no one knew of the seasons were going to happen or not.”