SONOMA — Napa High scored on its first touch on the way to a resounding 62-19 win over Sonoma Valley in each team’s Vine Valley Athletic League opener Friday night at Arnold Field.
After the Dragons (1-4 overall) fumbled the ball away on their first possession, Grizzlies quarterback Isaiah Newton hooked up with Brock Bowers for an 11-yard strike and there was no looking back for Napa (4-1 overall).
First-year Grizzlies head coach Richie Wessman said his squad just keeps getting better.
“The kids put in a really good effort and are really growing into our scheme,” he said. “We keep getting better, but there’s still a lot to work on. But it’s a great place to be when you have a lot to work on and you have a great win like this one. I’m a perfectionist, but these kids really do work hard. It’s great to go into our bye week 4-1.”
After throwing for three scores against Armijo the week before, Newton had another big night. The senior threw for four touchdown tosses and added a 28-yard touchdown scamper.
“The O-line did a good job at getting the running lanes open for our backs,” he said, “and Brock obviously was a good outlet, to just let him do what Brock does. It was just a good night. We had a really good week in practice and that’s what we’ve been aiming for. We’ve always said if we had a good week in practice, we could come out and do what we did tonight.”
Bowers had three touchdown receptions and added a 67-yard touchdown dash as the first quarter came to a close.
Talented running back Benito Saldivar had seven touches for 91 yards and 15-yard TD run in the second quarter. Chris Horton also had a TD catch in the second quarter. By halftime, the rout was on as Napa had cruised to a 41-6 lead.
The second half opened in similar fashion, as Newton tossed at 56-yard bomb to Bowers with just 15 seconds gone. Napa had stretched its lead to 48-6, but there was more to come.
Cole Rasmussen added a touchdown run of 3 yards halfway through the third quarter, and Trey Dennis closed out the Grizzlies scoring with a 3-yard TD run with three minutes left in the contest.
Napa has a week off to get healthy before hosting American Canyon (5-0, 1-0 VVAL) in another VVAL contest on Oct. 4.
Sonoma Valley JV 38, Napa 0
The Dragons led 24-0 at halftime and were not threatened the rest of the way.