Following up a convincing win on the road last week against Vallejo with a 42-0 dismantling of Armijo on Friday night at Memorial Stadium, the Napa High football team looks to be a force to be reckoned with when Vine Valley Athletic League action begins next weekend.
“In a lot of ways, this was our best performance,” said an obviously pleased Grizzlies head coach Richie Wessman after the game, “but there are still a ton of things we can work on and get better.”
But Wessman said he is happy with the progress Napa (3-1) has made.
“We keep getting better every week,” he said.
Senior quarterback Isaiah Newton turned in another impressive performance, completing 6 of 12 passes for 210 yards and three touchdowns.
“Isaiah has been playing great this season,” Wessman said.
Lanky speedster Brock Bowers, after sitting out the Vallejo game with an injury, had another good night. The junior corralled three passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns, a 55-yard connection and a 70-yard catch and run.
Bowers said he was still nursing a sprained ankle suffered in a loss to Nevada Union two weeks ago.
“That’s why I didn’t play a lot,” he said. “They would put me in and just take me back out.”
But Bowers was optimistic about the Grizzlies’ chances this season.
“I feel like if everyone can get healthy, we can make a run to the playoffs,” he said.
You have free articles remaining.
Isidro Rios added another touchdown catch from Newton on a 30-yard connection late in the first quarter to make the lead 14-0 Napa.
Napa’s defense also made its presence known with two scores on the night, both coming in the second quarter. Linebacker Kyle Jezycki turned in a 30-yard scoop and score with 4:53 to go, followed by Anthony Tubridy’s 25-yard pick six with less than a minute to go in the half.
Running back Benito Saldivar showed the speed that got him 286 yards against Vallejo when he dashed 80 yards for a TD in the third quarter to put Napa up 42-0.
Armijo head coach Anthony Gonzalez is hopeful of brighter days ahead, but admitted his team has its work cut out.
“We have to get healthy and we have to execute,” he said. “We have nine starters that aren’t on the field right now. I’m not making excuses. We coached up the guys who were out there tonight. I thought they battled, but we didn’t execute. There’s no other way to put it.”
Napa opens Vine Valley Athletic League play next Friday night by visiting Sonoma Valley (1-3) at Arnold Field. The Dragons lost to Piner of Santa Rosa, 71-0, in their last nonconference game Friday night.
Armijo JV 18, Napa 6
Isaiah Medina put Armijo on the board with 9:16 left in the second quarter with a 3-yard plunge. Keshawn Williams ran in the two-point conversion for an 8-0 lead that lasted into halftime.
With 2:38 left in the third quarter, Williams ran it in from 11 yards out and Medina ran in the conversion to make it 16-0.
The Grizzlies got on the board in the fourth quarter with a 27-yard TD run and was stopped short on a conversion run. Napa gave up a safety with 35 seconds left when a bad snap went out of the end zone.