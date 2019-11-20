Justin-Siena (8-4) at Kennedy (10-1)
NCS Division 6 Playoff Semifinal
Friday, 7 p.m., Richmond
Last meeting: These programs haven’t met in at least 15 years, if ever.
Last week: No. 4 seed Justin-Siena routed visiting No. 5 seed Lower Lake, 55-14. No. 1 seed Kennedy beat visiting No.8 seed Arcata 35-6.
Eagles to watch: Kennedy uses two quarterbacks. During the regular season, senior captain Camron Young, a 5-foot-9, 190-pound beast, was 25 of 51 passing for 484 yards and 10 touchdowns with three picks, was the Eagles’ second-leading rusher (558 yards, eight TDs) and second-best receiver (16 catches, 215 yards). Six-foot-4 junior Bobby Williams was 36 of 74 passing for 568 yards with five TDs and five picks during the regular season.
“Number 8 (Young) is a really good runner and No. 3 is the better passer of them, but both of them are dangerous,” Justin-Siena head coach Brandon LaRocco said. “Kennedy does a good job of moving their players around and it makes difficult to know exactly what guy to prepare for in what spots. They are a run-first team and have a couple of really good running backs, but particularly No. 2 (senior Trey Baker, 6 carries for 684 yards, six TDs). He has really good vision and speed and is incredibly dangerous on the cut-back.
"We are going to have to stay gap-sound to have a chance at stopping their run game. Their tight end, No. 14 (junior Jermaine Terry (14 catches, 210 yards, three TDs) is big, physical and fast. They have speed on the outside at receiver (especially senior Kenny Roberts, 18 catches, 362 yards) as well, and are good at turning short completions in to big yardage.
Braves undersized up front again: Six-foot, 265-pound juniors Sateki Lavulo and Jaylen McDaniel led the Eagles’ offensive linemen with 19 and 10 pancake blocks, respectively, during the regular season. “Kennedy has a big and physical offensive line that is good at moving people at the point of attack,” LaRocco said. “Once again we will be the undersized team, but at this point in the season we are more than used to that. We have to continue to play technically sound up front to compensate for the size differential.”
Special teams very special: LaRocco feels one of the biggest challenges Kennedy presents is its return teams. “They have scored a lot of touchdowns on both kick returns and punt returns,” he said. “We have to make sure that we are executing the right kinds of kicks and that we are working together to vice the return man down. Lane integrity will be of the utmost importance against them.”
Braves on the run: Justin-Siena running backs Noah Young (138 yards, four TDs, 15 carries) and Matthew Heun (89 yards, one TD, 10 carries) had their best rushing nights of the season last week, taking some pressure off quarterback Hudson Beers (160 of 260 passing, 2,762 yards, 28 TDs, 12 picks).
“Really happy with how we executed in the run game last week,” said LaRocco said. “Our offensive line did a great job opening up holes and their blocking on second-level defenders was particularly impressive. Noah and Matthew both did an excellent job of reading the holes and getting upfield fast. Matthew is great at making people miss in space and Noah finishes his run very physically.”
Snoke on fire: Senior kicker James Snoke had his first missed extra point of the season last week, but was 7 of 8 to improve to 21 of 22 on the year. Also 1 for 1 on field goals, he’s a valuable weapon in a close game.
“Very proud of how hard James has worked this year on his PATs. We continually remind our team how important PATs and field goals are because they are scoring plays and we know how much every point matters, particularly in the playoffs,” LaRocco said. “Having James back there doing the kicks, with Miles Martin snapping and Seth Morrison holding, gives us confidence that we are going to capitalize on those opportunities.”
Next game: The Justin-Kennedy winner will play the winner of Saturday afternoon’s semifinal between No. 2 seed St. Bernard’s and No. 3 seed Middletown on Nov. 29.
—Andy Wilcox
Cornerstone Christian (10-0) at Calistoga (6-3)
NCS Eight-Man Playoff Semifinal
Friday, 7 p.m., Calistoga High
Last week: Cornerstone Christian, the No. 1 seed in the NCS 8-man bracket, had a first-round bye. Calistoga rallied for a dramatic overtime win at Tomales, 20-14.
Last meeting: These schools have never faced each other.
Riding high: The response from Calistoga following the program’s first postseason win since 1999 was understandably exuberant. The Wildcats not only avenged their Homecoming loss to the Braves, winning at Tomales no less, but also learned on Monday that they’d be hosting the semifinal game.
“The kids were so excited. Everything was great,” said Calistoga head coach Jim Klaczak. “Monday’s practice was high-spirited, high energy, guys asking, ‘What are we gonna do’ and ‘How are we gonna get these guys?’ A little bit of bravado about ‘We don’t care if they’re the No. 1 seed, we can get after them.’”
Mismatch? Maybe on paper: The top-seeded Cougars swept through the regular season, going 10-0 with relative ease. They averaged 58 points per game and posted an average margin of victory of 47 points, not accounting their tightest win, 66-62 over Branson.
That narrow win over the Bulls is the game that Klaczak and the Wildcats are taking the most stock in. Klaczak said that the main reason the Cougars won that game was because Branson failed to convert several extra point chances. Calistoga also played Branson tough, but fell 48-44 on the road. That was still the smallest margin of victory that the Bulls had in any of their seven wins this years.
The Wildcats believe those prove indicators prove that this is more of an even matchup than it might appear at face value.
“On paper, we’re a No. 5 seed, probably the only No. 5 seed still in the playoffs, and it looks like they should just hammer us like Tomales, I’m sure they thought they were going to hammer us, too, but we’re just getting better and better,” Klaczak said. “We’re healthy, fairly healthy, and I told the kids it’s a long journey during the season and as long as we improve towards the end, that’s when you want to be playing your best.”
Scouting the Cougs: There’s not much out there about Cornerstone Christian other than their record and results. Klaczak has a bit of a read on them from film, saying they have a strong running back, a decent quarterback and good all-around depth.
The biggest thing for Klaczak is that he feels that his team is well prepared for this matchup since the schemes and style the Cougars deploy are very similar to the teams the Wildcats have played the last several weeks.
— Gus Morris
St. Helena (9-2) at Salesian (9-2)
NCS Division 6 Playoff Semifinal
Saturday, 1 p.m., Richmond
You have free articles remaining.
Last week: St. Helena knocked off St. Vincent, 44-22. Salesian handled Stellar Prep, 57-34.
Last meeting: The Pride beat the Saints, 49-28, in the quarterfinals of the NCS playoffs last year thanks to 252 passing yards and 5 five touchdown passes from quarterback Ronald Robertson, four of which went to wide receiver Kailan Chang. Both Robertson and Chang are now seniors and have spearheaded a Salesian offense averaging 35 points per game.
We meet again: A rematch of the 2018 NCS playoffs, the Saints and Pride have met in the postseason two other times this decade. St. Helena defeated Salesian 29-25 in the Division 4 quarterfinals in 2012 and Salesian returned the favor in the 2014 Division 5 Championship game, beating the Saints 14-7.
“They’re always a well-coached team but we expect a really fast, really physical game,” said St. Helena head coach Brandon Farrell, who is 1-2 lifetime against Salesian. “That’s what we’re going to prepare the kids for. It’s not any different than any other football game except that the stakes are a little higher and as you move along in the playoffs the teams are supposed to get a little bit better and it gets a little more exciting and you have to execute better.”
Scouting the Pride: Salesian has not posted any official stats so getting a gauge on strengths and weaknesses has come entirely through watching film. Aside from their dangerous QB-WR duo in Robertson and Chang, the Pride’s strengths lie in their line play and defense, according to Farrell.
“You’ve got to really get to your blocks really quickly to find some creases, and if you do you have some chances to make some plays,” he said, noting their line is akin to Middletown but bigger. “But their defense and their line play is their calling card and I think that they support that with some really good athletes and they just run really good schemes down there. (Head coach) Chad (Nightingale) does a really good job.”
Revenge on their minds: Following their win over the Mustangs last week, senior running back Cody DiTomaso said the team wanted another shot at the team that ended their season a year ago. Throughout the fall, other players have expressed similar sentiments. Well, now they get their chance.
“We talked about that a little bit,” Farrell said about the team using last year’s result as motivation. “We talked about the teams being pretty similar. There were a lot of guys that we had on the field and competed real well that game. The kids all nodded their heads, they understand that. But in the same token there are a lot of kids on the Salesian team that were on that field too. It’s going to be a good battle and I’m looking forward to it. … We’ve done well against them but we’d like to get over the hump.”
Final note: Junior quarterback Daniel Martinez missed last week’s playoff opener with an injured ankle. Farrell said Martinez’s condition has improved since last week but said that his status for Saturday is still up in the air. JV call-up Spencer Printz started in Martinez’s place and completed 2-of-3 pass for 58 yards and a touchdown against the Mustangs.
— Gus Morris
Campolindo (9-2) at Vintage (10-1)
NCS Division 2 Playoff Semifinal
Saturday, 7 p.m., Memorial Stadium
Radio: KVON 1440 AM, 6:30 p.m.
Last week: Third-seeded Campolindo lashed visiting No. 6 seed Livermore 41-16 in Moraga, while No. 2 seed Vintage blanked No. 7 seed Redwood 25-0 at Memorial Stadium.
Last meeting: The programs haven’t met in at least 15 years, though Vintage head coach Dylan Leach was on the staff at Napa High when it split with the Cougars in 2014 and 2015. The Grizzlies’ 21-14 win at Memorial Stadium in 2015 snapped the defending state champions’ 19-game win streak. The Cougars’ head coach is still Kevin Macy, but Leach doesn’t think that game has much bearing now.
“I had a lot to do with that game plan in 2015,” Leach said, “but this is a different Campo team with different strengths.”
Common opponent: Vintage won 28-20 on Sept. 6 at home over an Acalanes team that went on to defeat visiting Campolindo 17-7 on Oct. 18.
Harper can heave it: Campolindo’s 6-foot-2 senior quarterback Grant Harper, a UC Davis commit, has completed 127 of 209 passes for 2,008 yards, 19 touchdowns and just six interceptions.
“Grant Harper is an exceptional quarterback who is more than just a great arm,” Leach said. “He is very effective in the scramble and is deceivingly elusive when he takes off, rarely getting tackled by the first defender. He is also a tough runner and is not afraid to finish runs.”
Harper’s favorite targets have been Maxwell Weaver (31 catches, 534 yards, six TDs), Rex Curtiss (24 grabs, 417 yards, two TDs), Joey Schmidt (23 catches, 403 yards, two TDs) and Ryan O’Neil (25 grabs, 287 yards, four TDs).
Cougars can run, too: Campolindo has almost as many yards on the ground as through the air, with Brandon Manty (765 yards, five TDs) and O’Neil (669 yards, 10 TDs) leading its rushers.
Kicking duel? Campolindo junior Jacob Tabibian is 39 of 42 on extra points and 3 of 4 on field goals, with a longest of 31 yards. Vintage junior Tate Salese is 23 of 28 on PATs and 2 of 3 on field goals, with a longest of 29 yards.
Crushers’ stoppers: Last week’s win was the third shutout of the season for Vintage, which is giving up just 10.2 points a game behind Bryce Eade (82 tackles), Ian Avalos (69 tackles), Bryer Scott (58 tackles, nine sacks), Dylan Smith (58 tackles, five sacks) and Harrison Barrett (44 tackles, two interceptions).
Leach was asked how inspirational Eade has been this season, as the senior has led the Crushers in tackles most nights as well.
“Bryce is an extremely smart linebacker who reads screen and backside misdirection plays extremely well,” the coach said. “In addition, Bryce is one of the fastest players on our team with good strength and tackles very efficiently.”
Rankings: Campolindo is seeded lower than Vintage but ranked higher than the Crushers by MaxPreps, mostly because of a schedule rated twice as tough as Vintage’s.
Leach’s reaction?
“Rankings do not mean anything to me. I'm a realist,” he said. “Obviously if De La Salle is ranked No. 1 for the last 30 years, I get why. But what I have learned in my last 20 years of coaching at the high school level is that you have to go play the game. Rankings did not matter when we beat Antioch, the No. 1 seed, last year as the No. 8 seed.”
Healthier Crushers: Vintage feels better about its chances in the section semifinals this year more than last year, when it had several starters – including starting quarterback Jacob Aaron – sidelined by injuries.
“It is a great accomplishment to reach the semis for the second year in a row, but that is never the goal,” Leach said. “Our players are pretty low-key, as they take after their coaches. We are concentrating on the task at hand and I'm sure their hunger will come to fruition Saturday night.”
Next game: The Campolindo-Vintage winner will play the winner of Friday night’s semifinal between No. 1 seed Clayton Valley Charter and No. 5 seed Foothill on Nov. 29.
— Andy Wilcox