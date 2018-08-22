Healdsburg (0-1) at
Justin-Siena (0-1)
Friday, 7 p.m., Dodd Stadium
Radio: KVYN 99.3 FM, 6:45 p.m.
Last week: Healdsburg fell to visiting Drake, 41-0. Justin-Siena lost at Peidmont, 28-7, opening the scoring with a 3-yard touchdown pass from Barrett Donohoe to Jordan Bowman-Davis.
Last meeting: These programs haven’t squared off in at last 14 years, if ever.
Braves look to right the ship: “Biggest issue for us last week was mental mistakes on both sides of the ball,” Justin-Siena head coach Brandon LaRocco said Wednesday. “Every touchdown Piedmont had was either a misalignment by us or we went to the wrong gap in our blitz package. Same on offense. Every big stop they had came off of some mental mistake of ours, whether that was a blown blocking assignment, missed hole or dropped pass.”
Moving on: LaRocco said the Braves’ work ethic was good at Monday’s and Tuesday’s practices. “We had one of our more physical practices of the year on Tuesday,” he said. “The focus for us this week is to continue to grow our understanding of our bread-and-butter schemes on both offense and defense. We have to continue to increase the efficiency of our offense, defense, and special teams.”
Sidelined: LaRocco said starting senior lineman Julio Lopez will not be playing this week due to injury.
Greyhounds few in number: Healdsburg has 23 players, with only six seniors. “We have some talent and I think we can be a pretty good team, but it will depend on our attitude and how well we jell as a team. It can go either way,” head coach Dave Stine told The Healdsburg Tribune after last Friday’s opener. “It’s really up to our kids to decide what they want out of the season and work hard for it.”
Top Hounds: Junior Brian Garcia was on the varsity as a freshman and is back after taking a year off – at quarterback, according to the Healdsburg newspaper, and last year’s QB, junior Jake Edmonds, is now running the ball with junior fullback Andy Castro.
“Their quarterback is a very good runner,” LaRocco said of Garcia. “He is dangerous both in the run game and scrambling in the pass game. We have to contain him inside the pocket. Most of their big plays last week came from him scrambling and their receivers finding open space for the dump-off pass.”
— Andy Wilcox
Acalanes (0-1) at Vintage (0-1)
Friday, 7 p.m.,
Memorial Stadium
Radio: KVON 1440 AM, 6:45 p.m.
Last week: Acalanes fell 12-7 at home to Las Lomas of neighboring Walnut Creek, despite 16 for 32 passing for 166 yards by returning junior quarterback Nick Kresnak.
Vintage lost 35-7 at Wood, in the first game ever played at the Wildcats’ new stadium. It’s the largest margin of any game between the former Monticello Empire League rivals in at last 14 years, but was also their first season opener against each other. Vintage didn’t get the ball until Wood was up 14-0, thanks to a fumble on a kickoff, but scored on a 1-yard run by Jesus Galvan that capped a seven-play, 74-yard drive.
Last meeting: Speaking of 14 years, Vintage and Acalanes haven’t met in at least that long – if ever. The only Napa Valley program the Dons of Lafayette have played in that span, in fact, is Justin-Siena in 2008 and 2009.
Familiar face: Now in his third year at the Acalanes helm is former Solano Community College head coach Floyd Burnsed. The 71-year-old coach guided the Dons to the playoffs and a 9-2 record a season ago – behind a now-graduated quarterback who threw for more than 2,700 yards and also led the Dons in rushing.
— Andy Wilcox
South Fork (0-0) at
Calistoga (0-0)
Friday 7 p.m., Calistoga High
Last week: Neither team played an official game. Calistoga cancelled its scheduled scrimmage against Laytonville, opting for extra practice time instead.
Last meeting: In 2014, when both teams still played 11-man football, South Fork defeated Calistoga 8-7.
Reigning champs: South Fork’s jump to eight-man football last season came on the heels of an 0-10 2016 campaign. The Cubs greatly benefited from the move as they went 7-1 last season en route to winning the NCL III Section title, beating Rincon Valley Christian 28-14 to take the crown.
New eras: Both Calistoga and South Fork experienced coaching changes over the offseason. Jim Klaczak replaced Mike Ervin at Calistoga while Karl Terrell stepped in for Andy Olsen. Over his decades-long coaching career, Klaczak has been a part of staffs at Louisiana State, Texas A&M, Hawaii, Arizona State and San Francisco State, among others. Terrell has been a part of South Fork’s program for the last 18 years.
Scouting the Cubs: South Fork returns nine players from last year’s section title team, according to Humboldt County TV station KIEM. Two of those returners are starters, including senior quarterback C.J. Van Meter, who is entering his fourth year of varsity ball. He throws more than he runs, making him a bit of an anomaly in eight-man football. Last season, he completed 52 of 84 passes for 813 yards, 16 touchdowns and one interception, and ran 42 times for 49 yards and one score.
According the the TV station, the Cubs still have a dangerous ground game thanks to juniors Austin Worrell and Elijah Roberts. Worrell played in only four games last season but ran 11 times for 119 yards and two scores. Roberts played in all eight games and finished the season with 152 yards on 13 carries.
— Gus Morris
American Canyon (0-1) at Inderkum (1-0)
Friday, 7 p.m., Sacramento
Last week: American Canyon lost its season opener, 36-21 to Deer Valley-Antioch at Wolf Den Stadium. Inderkum opened the season with a 37-13 win over Elk Grove.
Last year: Inderkum shut out American Canyon, 53-0.
Intersectional game: This is an intersectional game, as American Canyon is a CIF North Coast Section school and Inderkum is from the Sac-Joaquin Section.
Inderkum in the rankings: The Tigers are No. 8 in the MaxPreps.com Sac-Joaquin Section Rankings and No. 12 in the Sport Stars Magazine NorCal Top 20 Rankings.
A look at Inderkum: Javi Daniels led the Tigers last week, rushing for a touchdown and catching a TD pass. Inderkum also intercepted two passes.
“Inderkum is athletic and they’re well coached,” American Canyon head coach John Montante said Tuesday. “Long established program. It will be a good test. They’re a wing-T team (offensively). They have a lot of success, because they do it really well. We have to be disciplined and we have to be well prepared this week. And we have to have a good week of practice.”
A look back at last week: Deer Valley had 372 yards rushing.
“Deer Valley was athletic and we had kids in the right place, and just didn’t make it happen,” said Montante. “Our mistakes against Deer Valley are correctable. Last week was the first contact against an opponent for a lot of guys. Some guys got a little bit of a baptism by fire. But once you get those jitters out the way, you tend to calm down.”
The Wolves rushed for 205 yards and passed for 81 yards. They committed four turnovers.
“We moved the ball well,” said Montante. “When we were in position to make plays, we did. Right now it’s not a one-game season. We told the kids, last Friday was not the story of this team. It’s just a chapter in the story. And we’re writing the story week by week, day by day, rep by rep.
“The message I have always told our kids, it’s all about us. It’s what we can control. It’s about our preparation and about the amount of mistakes that we make. It’s always all about us.”
— Marty James
St. Helena (1-0) at Drake (1-0)
Saturday, 2 p.m., San Anselmo
Last week: Both teams started their seasons off with wins. St. Helena topped Arcata 26-20, while Drake went to Healdsburg and shut out the Greyhounds 41-0.
Last year: St. Helena blanked Drake 35-0 in its season-opener. Quarterback Christian Cia threw for a touchdown and ran for three more as the senior accounted for 226 of the Saints 421 total yards in the game.
Opening rout: Even with a low turnout and a varsity roster of only 20 players, Drake pounded Healdsburg in the season opener. Senior quarterback Daniel Forrest completed 6 of 9 passes for 140 yards and two touchdowns while senior running back Terrance Coleman-Biser ran for 153 yards on seven carries and scored twice. Drake is coming off a disappointing 2017 season in which it went 2-7 overall.
Youth movement: Ten of the 11 varsity players for St. Helena are seniors, but the Saints’ juniors and sophomores more than held their own against Arcata last week. Junior running back Cody DiTomaso ran for a team-high 123 yards and one touchdown and was followed by sophomore George Cutting (eight carries, 59 yards, one touchdown). On defense, junior Jake Lehman finished with a game-high seven tackles, while DiTomaso and Cutting each had three.
Scouting the Pirates: Roy Giorgi is entering his second season with the Pirates and is looking to build some consistency in the program. Returning their starting quarterback and running back is certainly a good step forward for the Pirates. They also return the bulk of their roster, including all but one of their skill-position players. The Marin Independent Journal tabbed Drake’s running back, Coleman, as one of the best in the Marin County Athletic League and Girogi has oft stated that he’s good enough to play in college.
— Gus Morris
East Union-Manteca (0-1) at Napa (0-1)
Saturday, 7:30 p.m., Memorial Stadium
Radio: 7 p.m., KVON 1440 AM
Last week: Napa lost its season opener, 55-7 to Pitman-Turlock. East Union lost its opener, 39-19 to Downey-Modesto.
Intersectional game: This is an intersectional game, as Napa is a CIF North Coast Section school and East Union is from the Sac-Joaquin Section.
New offense for Napa: The Grizzlies rolled out their new base offense, the shotgun spread, in last week’s game. It puts an emphasis on the passing game, with four-receiver sets, including two as slot receivers.
“Their effort is there. It’s a new offense, the type of offense that you really need to be in the system for a couple of years to really get the grasp of it,” first-year coach Tom Petithomme said Tuesday. “They’re making some minor mistakes that we can easily fix on offense. Our worst enemy last Friday was ourselves. But we’ll fix those problems and we’ll be fine.
“We’ve just got to stop shooting ourselves in the foot. We have a couple of good passers and we have some guys who can catch the football. We were basically one block away on most of the plays.”
Quarterback battle: Isaiah Newton and Gunner Schoeps are competing for the starting spot.
“They’re both really good,” said Petithomme. “Both of them bring their own dynamic to the table.”
A look at East Union: The Lancers ran for 272 yards and passed for 142 yards last week.
“After watching the film, they’ve got talent all over the field,” Petithomme said. “We’re going to have our hands full, but at the same time we’re preparing for it.”
Home opener: Petithomme said there is a lot of excitement with this being Napa’s first home game.
“I think we’re going to be a lot better and a lot more fundamentally sound,” he said. “There’s so much tradition at Napa High. The guys are excited just about the tradition of the walk over to the stadium.”
Jersey retirement ceremony: Napa will retire Jake Croxdale’s No. 11 jersey number in pregame ceremonies. Croxdale in a 2008 graduate and starred on Napa’s 2007 Sac-Joaquin Section championship team as a fullback, linebacker and on special teams. Croxdale owns three career school records and has six season school records.
— Marty James