Armijo (2-0) at
Justin-Siena (1-1)
Friday, 7 p.m.,
Dodd Stadium
Radio: KVYN 99.3 FM, 6:45 p.m.
Last week: Armijo will be on just three days rest after having to make up last Friday’s home game – which was canceled due to a shooting at the school – on Tuesday night and beating Bethel, 20-0. Justin-Siena routed visiting Healdsburg 61-0, after which the Greyhounds canceled the rest of their season because their roster was depleted by injuries.
“I feel really bad for those kids. You hate to see that happen,” Braves head coach Brandon LaRocco said of Healdsburg. “What I’m happiest about is our kids played with a lot of energy and a tremendous amount of effort. They were enthusiastic, and they really, really played for each other. The next thing I’m proud about is we spread the ball around on offense. We had five different guys score touchdowns. We showed we have a lot of weapons and you can’t focus on just one guy.”
Last year: According to Paul Farmer, longtime sports editor of Fairfield Daily Republic, Justin-Siena and Armijo have never met before on the gridiron, and no Fairfield school has played the Braves in 21 years. Several Justin-Siena starters live in Fairfield, however, and are looking forward to playing a team from their hometown.
Indians have experience: LaRocco said Armijo has several key starters back on both sides of the ball and are bigger than Justin-Siena on the lines. “But I feel everybody we play is bigger than us up front,” he said. “We’ve got to use our quickness off the ball to eat space up before those guys get going. From what I’ve seen, they’re going to play tough, they’re going to play hard, they’re going to be physical, and they’re not going to quit. We’d better come ready to get after it.” — Andy Wilcox
Amador Valley (1-1) at American Canyon (0-2)
Friday, 7 p.m.,
Wolf Den Stadium
Radio: KVON 1440 AM, 6:45 p.m.
Last week: American Canyon lost, 69-0 to Inderkum-Sacramento. Amador Valley-Pleasanton beat Irvington-Fremont, 54-0. Amador Valley opened the season by losing 49-27 to Del Oro-Loomis, 49-27.
A look at Amador Valley: “Amador Valley is well coached,” said Wolves’ coach John Montante. “Their players are disciplined. Their coaches are smart. They use a lot of different formations and schemes. We’ve got to bring our ‘A’ game. They’re going to present a good challenge for us.”
A look back at last week: Montante praised Inderkum, No. 12 in this week’s Sport Stars Magazine’s Northern California Top 20 Rankings, for its play.
“Inderkum really exposed us with some things,” said Montante. “I’ve got to give it up to them— they were well coached and well prepared and very athletic. If you’re going to measure yourself, you measure yourself against the best you can find.
“We’re just looking at it one week at a time, get better than we were the day before, and understand that it’s a long journey. We’ve got league coming up here in a couple of weeks — it’s getting better tomorrow than we were today, always be growing. It’s always working on the fundamentals – blocking, tackling, things like that.”
The play of American Canyon’s offensive line was a positive from last week.
“Our offensive line really held tough in there,” said Montante. “They went toe to toe with Inderkum’s defensive line. They held their own pretty well. They didn’t back down from that challenge. It was good to see them do that.”
More focus: Montante said the team returned to practice this week with more of a focus.
“That’s good to see, that they’re owning that and focusing more,” he said. “It’s one day at a time — be better tomorrow than we were today.” — Marty James
Winters (1-0) at St. Helena (2-0)
Friday, 7:30 p.m., at Patterson Memorial Field
Last week: Winters beat Dixon, 21-14, St. Helena topped Drake, 26-23.
Last meeting: St. Helena beat Winters, 32-24, in 2016. The teams had a game scheduled for last season but had to cancel it due to the wildfires.
Carrion my wayward son: The Saints have their work cut out for them with potent dual-threat quarterback Daniel Carrion. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound senior accounted for all of Winters’ touchdowns against Dixon last week. He threw for 138 yards with two scores and also ran 26 times for 216 yards and another score.
“(Carrion) is just a dynamic player, just a dynamic player,” St. Helena head coach Brandon Farrell said. “He’s one of those guys where things break down, everything looks good from a defensive standpoint, and he might turn around and make you look silly for a 40-yard run. So we’ve got our work cut out for us against him.”
Playing up: Winters is a difficult team to prepare for because of the competition it plays, said Farrell. The Warriors routinely punch above their weight class, making it tough to decipher their game film.
“They come in more physical than their film will show because they’re playing tough teams,” said Farrell. “So we’ve got to prepare for the physical brand of football that brings.”
Short week: Due to St. Helena’s schedule, the Saints have one less practice day for Friday’s game. They played their first two games on Saturdays, but have only Friday games from here on out. Despite the heightened competition, the Saints aren’t using the shortened practice week as an excuse.
“It’s a tough week to have a short week to prepare, but honestly the kids will be up and ready,” Farrell said. “At this point, we’ve played two games and a scrimmage and now the season is kind of getting into that middle, grind of the season where you just keep getting ready, keep getting ready, then play on Friday.” — Gus Morris
Woodside Priory (0-0) at Calistoga (0-1)
Friday, 3:30 p.m., Calistoga High School
Last week: Calistoga lost to South Fork, 28-20. Woodside Priory did not play; this will be the Panthers’ season opener.
Last meeting: According to MaxPreps.com, these teams have never played before.
MVP-sized hole to fill: Woodside Priory established itself as one of the premier eight-man teams last season, largely due to the play of running back Keyshawn Ashford. The 5-foot-11, 186-pound back filled up the stat sheet en route to league MVP honors last season. Ashford ran for 1,484 yards and scored 38 total touchdowns to lead the Panthers to an 8-1 record and state ranking of 22 last season. Ashford graduated last year, as did starting quarterback Adrian LaVelle, but the Panthers return a core group of backs, including Jaeden Barker, who ran for 439 yards (second-most behind Ashford) and nine touchdowns while he also completed 11 of 18 passes on the season for 258 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions.
Mercy rule? Woodside Priory won its first eight games of the season last year by an average of 56 points, before falling to Pinewood in a 68-66 overtime thriller. That 8-0 stretch included a 92-0 win over Crystal Springs Upland and a 72-0 win over Cornerstone Christian.
Numbers game: Low turnout is a common problem for schools that play eight-man football. Not for Woodside Priory, though. The Panthers head to Calistoga with a roster of 24 players, one fewer than they had last season. Now, 14 of those are underclassmen, but that’s still around the size of the complete Calistoga roster. The Wildcats did expect to add several more players this week, but we’ll see on Friday what changes have actually been made. — Gus Morris
Vintage (0-2) at Lincoln (0-2)
Friday, 7:15 p.m., Spanos Stadium, Stockton
Last week: Vintage lost 28-27 to visiting Acalanes after a penalty on the Crushers’ winning two-point conversion attempt forced them to opt for a tying extra point, which was missed. Lincoln lost 49-28 to visiting Pitman, as Trojans QB Grant Stevenson threw for 220 yards but was intercepted three times.
Last year: Vintage erased an early 14-point deficit to edge visiting Lincoln, 24-21.
Secondary to get tested – again: A Vintage defense that allowed 487 passing yards in its first two games now faced a 6-foot-5, 212-pound specimen in Stevenson, a senior who has thrown for 452 yards, but on only 37 for 88 passing with two TDs and four picks.
“He’s a tall guy who sits in the pocket and can see over both lines and hit open receivers, so he definitely presents a great matchup and a great challenge,” Vintage head coach Dylan Leach said Wednesday. “But their receiving corps is their strength. They’re all returners except for one, and their tight end (6-3, 220-pound senior Johnell Carter) is a monster. He hurt us last year for two touchdowns. He runs great routes and is not slow for his size, by any means. If you don’t stop him, you’re in trouble.”
Learning to practice: One reason for Vintage’s 0-2 start might be preparation. “We’re starting to learn how to practice,” Leach said. “This group has not quite picked up on that yet – how to be efficient, how to be smart with each other and each other’s bodies, and also how to compete at the highest level while doing that. But we’re getting better at it. This matchup is the same as what we’ve seen the last two weeks, so we have to step up our game and make some adjustments to it. (The Trojans) were coerced into throwing the ball by Antioch (in a 24-7 loss) and Pitman and we’re going to try to do the same – put points on the board, stop their run, and make them one-dimensional.”
Injury issues: Viliami Schaumkel played banged up last week and will probably do so again, as will fellow running back Jesus Galvan. Another captain, Angel Castillo, and running back Pedja Zivkovic will probably have to sit out this week, Leach said — Andy Wilcox
Napa (0-2) at Nevada Union (0-2)
Friday, 7 p.m., Hooper Stadium, Grass Valley
Last week: Napa lost to East Union-Manteca, 55-12. Nevada Union lost to Spanish Springs (Sparks, Nevada), 47-13.
Last year: Napa lost to Nevada Union, 14-13.
Long road trip: It’s 119 miles from Napa to Grass Valley, but on a Friday going east on I-80, the travel time could be much longer due to traffic. Napa’s travel itinerary is to leave school at 12 p.m. and stop for lunch after getting through Rocklin.
Intersectional game: Napa is a CIF North Coast Section school. Nevada Union is a member of the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section.
Competitive spirit: Napa has lost two straight to open the season and has been outscored 110-19. But coach Tom Petithomme said the attitude and the effort is still there.
“I’ve got to hand it to our guys – getting knocked on the chin a couple of times, two weeks, back to back, these guys are still fighting,” Petithomme said Tuesday. “There’s no quit in these guys. As long we keep coaching and they keep fighting, we’ve got a chance to win some games this year. It would be nice to get a win this week and get morale back up. A win can do a lot of good things for your program.”
Looking to play better: Petithomme is looking for improved play from both the offense and defense. Opponents have only had to punt twice against Napa in two games. Napa has been hurt by mistakes and penalties on offense, where it uses the shotgun spread, with an emphasis on the passing game.
“We need to just play better,” said Petithomme. “It’s a new offense for these guys. They’re still learning it, so they’re still in transition. Defensively, we’ve got to get a lot better as well.”
Bright spots: Petithomme said the play of Gunner Schoeps at quarterback, Kalani Posey at wide receiver, and the offensive line have been bright spots.
“Our quarterback play is getting better. Gunner is making his reads. Our offensive line is protecting better,” said Petithomme.
Bowers returns: Brock Bowers, a wide receiver who was out since the summer due to an injury, returned last week. “The return of Brock Bowers is definitely going to help the team,” said Petithomme. — Marty James