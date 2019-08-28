Calistoga (0-0) at
Woodside Priory (0-0)
Friday, 4 p.m., Portola Valley
Last week: This is the season opener for both teams.
Last meeting: Calistoga beat Woodside Priory 46-6 in Week 2 last year.
Scouting the Panthers: There’s not much information out there on Woodside Priory’s team this season. But second-year Calistoga head coach Jim Klaczak expects more of a fight this year, especially since the Panthers have a much larger team than Calistoga does.
“They’ve got 26 guys, they’ll be well-coached, and they got beat badly last year, so I’m sure they’ll want revenge,” Klaczak said after practice Monday. “Afternoon game, down there, 2½-hour bus ride – we’ll be ready, but we don’t know what they have. They don’t know what we have either. Typical first game.”
Making up for losses: A week after losing a large portion of their team to academic issues, the Wildcats picked up a few more players and will have a roster of 16 going into Friday’s game. The roster hits they took over a week ago didn’t have too great of an effect on team morale, according to Klaczak.
“It is what it is and we’re resilient. We’ll come back,” he said. “It’s up to me to figure out what to do with the guys we’ve got. That’s their feeling, and you can’t ask for anything more than that. They don’t mope, they don’t piss and mope. This is what we got.”
Need for speed: Klaczak said what stands out most about the team right now is how fast most of his players are.
“We have some guys that can really scoot,” he said. “So hopefully we can take advantage of that. … At one point at practice today, we were working on wide receiver stuff, I tell them ‘Go long.’ Quarterback couldn’t even reach them they were going so fast, which is a good problem.” — Gus Morris
Nevada Union (0-1) at Napa (1-0)
Friday, 7:15 p.m., Memorial Stadium
Radio: KVON 1440 AM, 6:45 p.m.
Last year: Nevada Union beat visiting Napa, 59-34.
Last week: Nevada Union lost 31-12 to Yuba City in Grass Valley. Napa won 33-13 at Middletown.
Win streak? Napa will try to start a win streak after breaking an 11-game losing one going back to the 2017 Big Game last week.
“We were really happy Friday night,” Wessman said. “But by Saturday morning, it was Nevada Union week and we were focused on what’s in front of us.
“(Middletown) has some tough kids who play hard and are well coached,” Napa head coach Richie Wessman said. “With that being said, I think we played well, but we didn't play as well we could have. So that's what I'm focused on. We completed 75% of our passes, we averaged 7 yards a carry, and defensively, we created three turnovers and scored. There were so many good things happening, but the biggest takeaway for me was just the consistency. And there's so many plays that, had we handled our business the right way, it’s a totally different football game.”
Miners struggling: Nevada Union hasn’t won a league game since 2012. Even after switching before last season from playing state powers in the Sierra Foothill League to smaller schools in Pioneer Valley League, NU finished 0-5 in the PVL and 3-7 overall. Now under second-year head coach Brad Sparks, the Miners managed only 134 yards against Yuba City, led by junior Jaxon Horne’s 75 yards on 17 carries.
“They've got a completely different scheme than last year. They got some athletes,” Wessman said. “The biggest thing is it’s the start the year, so teams aren't really fully established yet with what they’re doing, but I think it’s going to be a nice evening of competition for us.”
Nevada Union was one of the first teams in the state to run the deceptive wing-T offense with success. The Miners still like to run the ball, Wessman said, now use more spread formations.
“They spread it out and run some Pistol stuff. They mix it up,” he said. “They’ve got some nice players. They got some big kids. They got some kids who can run around a bit, some good, athletic kids. They play hard, for sure.” — Andy Wilcox
Drake (1-0) at St. Helena (1-0)
Friday, 7:30 p.m.,
Bob Patterson Memorial Field
Last week: St. Helena beat St. Patrick-St. Vincent, 46-27. Drake beat Healdsburg 46-6.
Last meeting: St. Helena beat Drake 26-23 in Week 2 last year.
Scouting the Pirates: Drake rolled over the Hounds last week behind big offensive games from senior backs Andre Lopez (8 carries, 107 yards, touchdown) and Phoenix Lynch (10 carries, 133 yards, touchdown). Sophomore quarterback Zach Atkinson struggled throwing the ball, finishing 5-of-18 passing, but still netted 149 yards with two touchdowns.
Even though St. Helena has never lost to Drake in any of their matchups the last four seasons, Saints head coach Brandon Farrell isn’t taking the Pirates lightly.
“It’s the third year for coach (Roy) Giorgi and he’s been getting them a lot more steady each and every year,” he said. “Usually when you get into the third year of a program, it starts to kick off a little bit. They had a big win over Healdsburg last week and it’s always dangerous playing a team that comes off a win, they always have a lot of confidence.
“They feature three or four kids who touch the ball … They have kids believing in what they’re doing. I expect a competitive game.”
Film room: Breaking down the tape from the St. Pats game only reaffirmed Farrell’s initial impression of how hard his team played. The Saints operated with only around 12 healthy players for the most of the game. Farrell does, however, want to see the Saints cut back on their turnovers. They lost four fumbles against the Bruins, three of which came in the third quarter.
“Just playing mistake-free football is what we’re trying to do and build off of last week rather than take a step backwards,” Farrell said.
Run, run, run: The Saints amassed almost 500 rushing yards, mainly thanks to the efforts of junior Cody DiTomaso (17 carries, 150 yards, 2 touchdowns) and sophomore Ivan Robledo (15 carries, 217 yards, 3 touchdowns). Hard not to be happy with those numbers.
“We got off the ball really well, both sides of our line did,” Farrell said. “They competed and battled throughout the whole game. (Quarterback) Daniel (Martinez), looking at the film, made some real good decisions, I thought. … Veer is a hard offense to run. You’ve got to live with some of the good and some of the bad with the fumbles and stuff like that. But overall, I felt like we ran the ball pretty well against a pretty aggressive defense and that bodes well for the future.” — Gus Morris
St. Patrick-St. Vincent (0-1)
at American Canyon (1-0)
Friday, 7 p.m., Wolf Den Stadium
Last meeting: Despite being only 8.5 miles apart and similar in size, the schools will meet for the first time this week.
“Both programs have players that know each other. There's the proximity,” American Canyon head coach John Montante said. “These kids have all grown up together. It will be a fun game for the kids to be a part of.”
Last week: St. Pat’s lost 46-27 at St. Helena. American Canyon defeated host Deer Valley, 40-8, in Antioch.
Bruins get yards, but no win: St. Pat’s lost to talented St. Helena despite a huge game from junior quarterback Ja'vione Shepherd, who had 16 carries for 166 yards and one touchdown and was 11 of 21 passing for 217 yards and two TDs, and 150 yards on 24 carries from junior running back Bobby Brooks.
St. Pat’s has talented returners: The Bruins won the North Coast Section Division 5 title two years ago, and five freshmen and seven sophomores who were part of that playoff run now juniors and seniors on the squad.
“St. Pat’s has a track record of success and their players look athletic,” Montante said. “Their quarterback and running back both had explosive runs against St. Helena. We need to rally and tackle on defense.”
Wolves come out on fire: American Canyon had no problem avenging Deer Valley’s 36-21 road win of the year before, taking a 33-0 lead into the fourth quarter in Antioch.
“Last week we rallied to the ball and tackled pretty well,” Montante said. “Our defense forced turnovers. It was encouraging to see our offense pick up steam as the game went on. I like watching our guys play and get better week to week.” — Andy Wilcox
Justin-Siena (1-0)
at Healdsburg (0-1)
Friday, 7:30 p.m., Healdsburg High
Last year: Justin-Siena defeated visiting Healdsburg 61-0, after which the 0-2 Greyhounds decided to cancel the rest of their season due to having not enough players.
Last week: Healdsburg lost 46-6 at Drake last Friday, while Justin-Siena won 35-9 over visiting Piedmont, the Braves’ first preseason win over the Highlanders since 2013.
Healdsburg avoids shutout: The Greyhounds finished with only 69 total yards, including a net minus-3 rushing. But they did get a 1-yard scoring plunge from 5-10, 200-pound senior Brian Garcia that cut Drake’s lead to 7-6 early in the game. It was Healdsburg’s first points since 2017.
“Healdsburg has some good receivers that are capable of making plays downfield, and two running backs who are willing to fight for every yard they get,” said Justin-Siena head coach Brandon LaRocco. “Their quarterback is a good scrambler and, if you give him time, likes to take shots downfield.”
Braves’ defense steps up: LaRocco said Angel Garcia, Christian Kappler, Grant Koehler, Miles Williams, Noah Young, Solomone Anitoni and Nolan Dunkle played “exceptionally well” on the Braves’ defensive line.
“The first half was as good of a defensive performance as any we have had here in the last few years,” LaRocco said. “We knew Piedmont was going to try and run the ball down our throats, and so we spent all week preparing for that challenge. We played physical, hard-nosed, team defense.
“Our special teams units also really stood out to me, particularly our punt block and PAT units.”
Beers’ big debut: Junior quarterback Hudson Beers was 12 of 24 passing for 254 yards and two touchdowns in his varsity debut for Justin-Siena last week.
“I thought Hudson played well for his first varsity game,” said LaRocco said. “We did give up a few sacks, but for the most part I thought we did a good job protecting him against a physical and aggressive front. He has good pocket presence and knows how to move around in the pocket well.” — Andy Wilcox
Vintage (1-0) at
El Cerrito (0-1)
Friday night at El Cerrito High
Last week: Vintage won its 30th annual matchup with Wood, 41-0 at home Friday night. El Cerrito lost 42-6 at Marin Catholic on Saturday.
Last year: The programs haven’t met in at least 15 years.
El Cerrito a league power: The Gauchos have gone a combined 28-4 in the Tri-County Rock League since joining it in 2012. Part of the reason is they play tough preseasons, as evidenced by last weekend’s game at 2018 North Coast Section Division 2 runner-up Marin Catholic – and now 2018 NCS semifinalist Vintage. El Cerrito faces 2018 NCS Division 2 semifinalist Rancho Cotate next week.
“We noticed their team was big up front and they were fast,” Vintage head coach Dylan Leach said of the Gauchos after last week’s game. “We want to play these teams and face these challenges.”
Rough start: El Cerrito managed only 142 total yards against Marin Catholic, but got on the board in the third quarter with a 51-yard touchdown pass from 6-foot-3 senior quarterback Jason Brooks to sophomore wideout Robert Freeman. — Andy Wilcox