LAKEPORT – Even though he was front and center for every play, it was still difficult for St. Helena head coach Brandon Farrell to wrap his mind around the numbers sophomore running back Ivan Robledo put up on Friday night.
“Twelve carries for 280-something?” Farrell asked incredulously in the wake of the Saints’ 47-14 dismantling of Clear Lake, in which Robledo ran for a single-game school-record 284 rushing yards with six touchdowns on, yes, 12 carries. “Is that even real?”
Yeah. It was real.
The sophomore, who burst onto the varsity scene as a JV call up at the end of last season, turned in his best performance as a Saint yet to move St. Helena to 2-0 in North Central League I play and 5-0 overall.
Like his coach, Robledo didn’t fully learn of his accomplishment until after the game ended.
“When I play I don’t really think about my rushing yards or touchdowns,” he said. “I just play to win. I just want to win. But when they told me it was like ‘Oh wow.’ Yeah it’s crazy.
“I think it’s awesome,” he added about beating the single-game rushing record of 270 yards set back in 2013 by Sebastian Segura. “I’ve always wanted to break school records like that.”
His six touchdowns also tied a school record that was set by Tom Blanchfield in 1960. Oh, and he also reeled in an interception.
It was a night where pretty much everything broke the Saints way as they claimed their first road win over Clear Lake since 2014.
Unlike in past contests in Lakeport, this one was over quick. The Saints scored on their first four possessions of the game, needing only 17 plays to build a 26-0 lead early in the second quarter.
That lead was built courtesy of a 31-yard touchdown run from Cody DiTomaso and three others from Robledo of 37, 25 and 17 yards apiece.
Even after the Saints were held scoreless on their fifth possession, which ended on an interception from quarterback Daniel Martinez, the visitors forced a Cardinals’ three and out and needed only one play – an 80-yard touchdown run from Robledo – to take a 32-0 advantage.
Clear Lake finally got on the board with a 47-yard touchdown pass to Treppa Marcks, the Cardinals’ bruising 6-foot, 230-pound running back, but the Saints answered six plays later with a two-yard touchdown run from Robledo to take a 40-7 lead into the half.
By that point, Robledo had 214 rushing yards on just nine carries with five scores. With the game well in hand and records begging to broken, he ran the ball only three more times in the second half for gains of 2, 51 and 17 yards. His 51-yarder was his sixth and final score of the night, while his 17-yarder, his 12th and final carry of the night, was the one that cemented his name in the St. Helena record books.
“It’s incredible the way he runs,” said St. Helena lineman Conlan Harrington of the sophomore sensation. “He’s the most ferocious running back I’ve ever seen.”
The ever-humble Robledo had equal praise for his line.
“Honestly, I owe it all to the O-line, because they had good blocks,” Robledo said. “I had good runs because of them.”
The same could be said for DiTomaso, who rushed for 108 yards on just seven carries before exiting prior to halftime with an injury. As a team, the Saints amassed 484 rushing yards on just 41 carries.
Farrell himself was impressed with his team’s defense. Aside from picking off Cardinals’ quarterback Darius Ford twice – one from Robledo, the other from Sergio Hernandez – the Saints limited Clear Lake to just 83 rushing yards on 29 attempts. They also sacked Ford three times.
What damage the Cardinals did inflict came in the air. Ford completed 9 of 20 passes for 198 yards and two scores. Marcks was the other bright spot for the Cardinals. He ran for 93 yards on 20 carries and had two catches for 111 receiving yards with a touchdown.
“I thought the defense was outstanding today,” Farrell said. “Took a couple hard punches, (Marcks) runs hard up the middle, and we answered right back at them.”
But when it really came down to it, the hosts simply couldn’t keep up with the Robledo and the Saints.
“Credit the guys blocking up front,” Farrell said. “Those guys have faced multiple different fronts, people up at the line of scrimmage — we don’t even really prepare for what they’re going to do because it’s something different every week – and they just keep coming and blocking and blocking and blocking.
“What can you say? Ivan is just a workhorse. He’s strong, quick to the line. He’s a very humble kid and he’s very excited about the team and really all 18, 19 of us, they just care about each other. It’s reflected in Ivan, but it’s reflected in all the kids on the team. … Just a good overall team win.”
Friday’s win also concluded a long stretch on the road for the Saints. They’ve played their last three games away from home but return to Bob Patterson Memorial Field next week to host Willits (4-1, 2-0) with a perfect record still intact.
“Tough to go on the road three straight weeks, I mean it’s been a month on the road and I was really happy with how the kids responded today,” Farrell said.
St. Helena JV 42 - Clear Lake 6
The Saints got three touchdowns from Harrison Ronayne, two more from Spencer Printz and another from Clayton Crean to keep their perfect record alive, moving to 5-0 on the season.
The Saints led 28-0 at half and only allowed the Cardinals to score in the fourth quarter. Printz also had an interception.