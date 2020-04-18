Prep Football/Soccer: Fields getting new and improved surfaces

If and when the 2020 football season begins, high school and youth players in the Napa Valley will hit the ground running – not splashing.
The Napa Valley Unified School District, tasked with replacing the synthetic turf this year at eight fields, chose to replace the original FieldTurf with AstroTurf. But it's not the hard, thin AstroTurf that debuted in the 1960s and was used to carpet the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
The fields at American Canyon, Silverado, Redwood and Harvest middle schools, Memorial Stadium, and American Canyon High, Napa High and Vintage High were covered between 2008 and 2011 with FieldTurf, which combines grass-like blades with a layer of rubber pellets that hold the blades upright and provide cushioning.
“When you when you see kids and adults running around on (FieldTurf) and they get tackled, sometimes you’ll see a ‘splash’ when little black, rubberized pebbles get kicked up in the air,” said NVUSD Facilities, Maintenance and Operations Director Mike Pearson on Friday. “The majority of play happens in the middle of the field, so you have to use a machine to groom the fields periodically and move the pellets back to the middle."
But AstroTurf now has a base called RootZone that is woven into the synthetic turf.
According to AstroTurf literature, “polyethylene fibers tend to lay over, so you have to load sand and rubber into the turf to prop them up. RootZone fibers are the opposite – able to stay upright. That’s because the RootZone is made of nylon, known for strength and resilience. Nylon helps with traction and ball roll, and it keeps your field looking good for years.”
Pearson said RootZone also keeps the cushioning pellets from migrating away from the parts of the field most used.
"RootZone is like a Brillo pad – not quite that dense, but it keeps that infill inside the grass and helps prevent head injuries and things like that," he said. "We hired a consultant to help us out through this process and, at the end of the day, we felt that AstroTurf was a reputable company with the top-of-the-line product.”
When Memorial Stadium’s full overhaul was completed in 2010, Napa High and Vintage played home games during the first half of the season at Justin-Siena’s Dodd Stadium. Napa High broke in the new FieldTurf by hosting then-rival Vacaville in their Monticello Empire League opener.
This year, the Grizzlies are slated to play the first game on the new AstroTurf against De Anza of Richmond on Aug. 28.
“We are we are scheduled to finish up the field at American Canyon, Napa High and Vintage by July 22, but no later than July 29 because we know football practices begin at that time, if everything holds true,” Pearson said.
Pearson said the lack of rain should help keep things on schedule.
“You always have problems with construction once you tear something out, but weather should not delay us with the three high schools,” he said. “It's not delayed us with Memorial Stadium. It's just been a little bit more challenging for us. But because we probably will not be having graduation there, we don't have to rush that job as we would have potentially.
“We had planned to start the work at Napa High and Vintage at the end of May, and at American Canyon High right after graduation in early June. But since we've had to close schools, we are looking to see if we can move our schedule up a little bit; we're still in the process of getting approval from the state.”
Pearson said shelter-in-place orders because of the current coronavirus pandemic have not caused any delays, either.
“No, the coronavirus is not posing any issues for us on that,” he said. “With the Napa County public health directive that has come out, we as well as other entities that have construction projects are able to continue on. In some ways, (sheltering in place) has maybe helped because you don't have the traffic that you normally have at sites that cause contractors to slow down sometimes.”
The district’s board of education paved the way for the resurfacing projects last June, when it awarded Verde Design Inc. a $108,050 contract to guide the work and request proposals from vendors.
“There's a lifecycle for synthetic turfs, depending upon the wear and the use, but the fields are all past that (eight-year) warranty period that we're comfortable putting people on fields,” said Pearson.
Verde Design, a specialist in developing sports fields for schools and colleges, prepared project documents to share with the Division of the State Architect, which must approve construction projects at California public schools.
“I haven’t had any conversations about it with kids or coaches yet, but I’ve talked with all the athletic directors and they’re certainly excited," Pearson said. "I think eventually when the kids get on the fields, they’ll be ecstatic. These are going to be some fantastic fields that we’re able to put up thanks to our taxpayers here in Napa and American Canyon.”
