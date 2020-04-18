Prep Football/Soccer: Fields getting new and improved surfaces

Pearson said RootZone also keeps the cushioning pellets from migrating away from the parts of the field most used.

"RootZone is like a Brillo pad – not quite that dense, but it keeps that infill inside the grass and helps prevent head injuries and things like that," he said. "We hired a consultant to help us out through this process and, at the end of the day, we felt that AstroTurf was a reputable company with the top-of-the-line product.”

When Memorial Stadium’s full overhaul was completed in 2010, Napa High and Vintage played home games during the first half of the season at Justin-Siena’s Dodd Stadium. Napa High broke in the new FieldTurf by hosting then-rival Vacaville in their Monticello Empire League opener.

This year, the Grizzlies are slated to play the first game on the new AstroTurf against De Anza of Richmond on Aug. 28.

“We are we are scheduled to finish up the field at American Canyon, Napa High and Vintage by July 22, but no later than July 29 because we know football practices begin at that time, if everything holds true,” Pearson said.

Pearson said the lack of rain should help keep things on schedule.