Prep Football: Team navigates games in pandemic

Bell, though, has faith in his team, which returns a number of key players from last year’s 11-2 campaign.

“That’s kind of the name of our game to begin with,” said Bell. “We just do what we do. We’ve got kids that we trust. We’ve got kids that grew up fast last year, starting so many sophomores and juniors for the first time.

“You could really see the difference this year in camp — just in maturity and knowledge of the system and understanding their roles and responsibilities. We feel good about that.”

The Raiders, as much as any football squad in the state, understand that nothing is guaranteed for them this fall — even now.

If they really are determined to make it back to the state tournament, they’re going to have to work hard for it — and keep their fingers crossed.

“The message that we echoed — and it’s one that I know every team is echoing — this thing is not guaranteed at all,” said Bell. “Who knows? We could get shut down again. Another team we’re supposed to play could get shut down, the state as a whole could get shut down.

“You say it but then, when you live it, that’s when it hits you and you realize this thing is for real.”