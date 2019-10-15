The Vintage High junior varsity football team took sole possession of first place in the Vine Valley Athletic League with a 47-0 victory over host American Canyon on Friday night.
“We played our best all-around game,” Vintage head coach Kyle Schuh said. “Everyone played and played well. It was a very good night for the kids and staff.”
The Crushers (6-1, 3-0 VVAL) rushed for 373 yards and passed for 51, getting touchdown runs from Mo Schaumkel, Tytan Bradley, Justin Ray and Ron Veraflor.
Among Vintage’s defensive highlights were Ray’s two interceptions and a Preston Gullum fumble recovery.
For American Canyon (7-1, 3-1 VVAL). Roman Webb completed 10-yard passes to Sean Yumang and Trenton Angold and kept the ball three times for 17 yards. Kaleb Anderson had one carry for 14 yards, Kapono Liu four for 9 yards, and Andreas Aynalem two for 4 yards.
Croix Stewart had 60 yards on two kickoff returns for the Wolves, who have 19 starting spots occupied by freshmen and three by sophomores.
“I don’t think they’ve ever played against a JV this physically big and strong,” American Canyon JV head coach Lawrence Handy said. “We were outweighed up front.”
It was also the first time Stewart, a standout sprinter in varsity track and field last spring, hadn’t scored this season.
“He does everything for us,” Handy said. “We just couldn’t get him the ball.”
American Canyon has a bye this week after falling into a second-place tie with Justin-Siena (6-2, 3-1 VVAL), which visits Vintage on Friday.