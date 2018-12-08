CALISTOGA – Smothering defense and a team-first mentality propelled the Calistoga High girls basketball team past Roseland Collegiate Prep, 43-13, in the third-place game of the Gene Duffy Holiday Tournament on Saturday afternoon.
The Wildcats held their four opponents for the tournament to an average of only 23 points per game.
“Our success this year and last year has always been defense-based. The offense is doing a solid job for us and everyone is chipping in,” Calistoga co-coach Ray Particelli said. “Our bread and butter will always be on the defensive end. Even last year, when we couldn’t score, our defense won us 19 games. I am so very happy with the defense today and for the tournament.”
A familiar theme for the Wildcats during the three-day tournament was early runs to start the game. Calistoga opened Saturday’s game on a 10-2 run and had extended its advantage to 12 points by the end of the quarter.
Junior guard Lizbeth Escobedo led the Wildcats with a game-high 13 points while pulling down six rebounds, dishing out seven assists and nabbing five steals. The guard was named to the All-Tournament team for her strong showing across all three days.
“It’s a great feeling (to finish third) and honestly we wanted to take it all the way,” she said. “We need to learn from our mistakes.”
The Wildcats closed their stranglehold in the second frame, holding the visitors from Santa Rosa to one point while extending their lead to 23-6 at halftime.
Tully Leonard was key down in the post in the second quarter, as Calistoga’s lone sophomore finished with a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds. The center also hit 2 of 3 free throws in the same vein of Golden State Warriors great Rick Barry.
The Wildcats cruised in the final frame, with Roseland Collegiate Prep struggling to keep a hold of the ball. Laila Elkeshen and Hayseel Barrera each added four points for the Wildcats and were solid in the post. The duo combined for 12 rebounds.
“Honestly, we are like a family,” Escobedo said. “We support each other and keep each other up. If one of us is down we have to encourage them. We are all to blame if we lose or if we win. We have had to play bigger roles since our top scorer Gilda (Rojas) left last year, and we have learned that this tournament.”
The Wildcats also received a solid performance from Litzy Infante. The junior had nine points, seven of them in the second half. Infante outscored the Grizzlies by herself after the break.
Calistoga was the taller team, for once, and the Wildcats took advantage on the boards. The hosts outrebounded the Grizzlies 33-24.
“We are star-less and for us to be successful, we have to be a good team,” Particelli said. “We are decent individual players, but the total of our parts makes us better. That’s how we have to play. We wouldn’t be successful if Lizbeth had everything she had and everyone else hoping she would carry us. The girls understand that.”
Lindsey Arellano was most of the offense for Roseland Collegiate Prep, the guard scoring nine points.
The Wildcats forced 22 turnovers for the game.
“There is a learning curve to winning. We just need to have a little more poise at the end of close games. All the success that they are seeing will hopefully lead to that,” added Particelli, whose Div. IV team lost just 38-34 to Div. II Morro Bay the day before. “The reason we didn’t win on Friday was we got a little bit tired in the last two minutes. We were 10 possessions from beating a very, very good team.
“A solid tournament for us, for sure, and the game we lost, we went wire to wire with them. We are all juniors (except for sophomore Tully) and there are things you need to learn to become a solid program. We are still going through that process for sure.”
Calistoga will travel to Kelseyville next Thursday to take part in the Stokes Tournament.