Elana Pang drained a season-high 24 points with four 3-pointers to lead the Napa Christian girls basketball team past Pleasant Hill Adventist, 60-24, in the first round of the Small School Bridge League Tournament at Archbishop Hanna in Sonoma on Monday.
Breck Hearn poured in 22 points for the Knights, while Maggie Immen added 8, Sissi Zhang 4 and Bella Young 2.
“We played a good defensive game, and Breck’s driving really opened things up for Elana, who had a good game from the outside,” Napa Christian coach Darren Smith said.
The third-seeded Knights (13-6) play No. 2 seed Summerfield Waldorf of Santa Rosa at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Hanna. It will be a rematch of Napa Christian’s closest loss of the season, 45-44 at home on Jan. 16.