In a high school girls basketball game that had all the excitement, noise and energy one would expect when the crosstown rivals square off for bragging rights, Napa High broke open a close game in the second half to beat Vintage on the Crushers' home floor Thursday night, 46-39.
The win pushed the Grizzlies’ records to 4-1 in Vine Valley Athletic League play and 11-8 overall. The loss dropped the Crushers, the defending league champions, to 1-4 in league play and 6-12 overall.
Napa head coach Taylor Willis was pretty excited after the win, her first Big Game victory since taking over the helm this season.
“It feels amazing,” she said after the contest. “The game was really exciting, but I never thought for a moment that we weren’t going to win the game. I know my team and I knew we were going to bring the energy we needed in the second half, and we brought it.”
Anna Ghisletta led the Grizzlies with 16 points, including their first six, and a career-high seven steals.
“We had a lot of turnovers early on – the Big Game is always high intensity,” the senior said. “We were speeding it up when we needed to stay composed and get the ball to our point guard so we could run our offense. Our coach talked to us at half time and helped us to calm down and our defense helped me to get so many points.”
Freshman guard Lizzie Qui led Vintage with 15 points, including a 3-point jumper at the buzzer that drew Vintage to within two at the end of the first quarter.
“The crowd and the intensity were really working for me tonight,” she said. “I was able to get into the paint and score several points.”
Vintage head coach Joe Donohoe was pleased with his team’s effort on the evening.
“Our energy has been on and off this year, but tonight we had a lot of energy and obviously the big crowd helped,” he said.”If we play anywhere like we did tonight, we’re going to be fine the rest of the league games.”
Vintage was missing senior center Morgan Groves, who is still undergoing concussion protocol after being injured in the Casa Grande game two weeks ago.
“Casa seems to be beating teams pretty handily and all the teams in the VVAL seem to be playing better,” Donohoe noted. “Four years ago, we had more experience in the upper class and I feel like we’re ahead of that now with the freshmen that we’re playing (Rachel Galvin and Qui).
“I think tonight was a fun game to watch. It’s not just about how who wins and loses. It’s about how you face the challenges and the adversity.”
After taking a two-point lead to the dressing room at halftime, Vintage looked like it was ready to make a run when Ariel Miller opened the second-half scoring with a jump shot that gave the Crushers a 22-18 lead.
But Sofia Tinnon’s putback and jumper for Napa tied the score 22-22 and 24-24 before the Grizzlies started pulling away. Ghisletta scored six of Napa’s next nine points and the Grizzlies cruised to an eight-point lead at the end of three quarters, 35-27.
After an Eden Wood layup cut the Grizzlies’ lead to 35-29, it looked like Vintage could make one more run. But it wasn’t to be. Ghisletta went coast to coach for a fastbreak lay-up and, after Kate Kerr scored two for Vintage, Tinnon and Maizy Armstrong Brown scored to extend the Napa lead to 41-32. An Armstrong Brown 3-pointer gave the Grizzlies their largest lead of the night, 44-33.
Wood closed out the game’s scoring with two consecutive buckets, but it was too little too late for Vintage.
Armstrong Brown finished with 10 points, Tinnon added eight, Charlotte Gerard had six, Hanna Newman scored four, and Julie Soloman chipped in two.
For Vintage, Wood had eight points, Kate Kerr six, Miller and Galvin four each, and Victoria Solorio two.
Big Game Chapter 2 will be Feb. 6 at Napa High.
“We have a month before we play them again and it’s up to me to see if I can figure out a way to beat them,” Donohoe said.
Vintage next hosts American Canyon on Jan. 23.
Vintage JV 55, Napa 26
Gianna McDaniel had 22 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals for the Crushers (17-1), who led 29-9 at halftime.
Also contributing for Vintage were Katy Gibbs (13 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals), Kayla Cleveland (6 points, 9 rebounds, 5 steals, 4 blocked shots, 2 assists), Ella Pridmore (6 points, 2 assists, 2 steals, 1 rebound), Sophie Lerner (4 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal), Sophia Notaro (2 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 assist, 1 blocked shot), Julia Gerenser (5 rebounds, 2 steals), Vanessa Macias (3 rebounds, 2 assists) and Paige Simpkins (2 steals, 1 assist).