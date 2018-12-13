Hosting the Wine Valley Tournament, the Napa High girls basketball team routed Tracy High in its opener Thursday night, 61-21, with a stifling full-court press and 20-point outburst from junior guard Carly Johnson.
The Grizzlies (6-2) dominated from the start, jumping out to a 16-2 first-quarter advantage after forcing turnovers on each of Tracy’s first 10 possessions.
“We worked the last three days on our defense and it really has been a focus for us,” Napa head coach Darci Ward said. “More than three quarters of our practice has been on defense, working on our full-court press and our rotations. We hadn’t had much time to work on it previously and so they’re finally just starting to understand it.”
Tracy (0-7) seemed to have no understanding of how to overcome the Grizzlies’ flocking defenders, who seemed to be lurking in every available passing lane.
Like a swarm of bees chasing away a harmlessly inquisitive dog, Napa bullied the Bulldogs and held them without a single shot attempt until 3:05 was left in the first quarter en route to a monstrous 33-5 halftime advantage.
“Usually Tracy battles really, really hard,” Ward said. “I was a little surprised at this outcome. I think they just had an off night.”
Johnson had anything but an off night.
Assuming more lead ball-handling responsibilities in the wake of senior point guard Jane McLoughlin’s finger injury, Johnson rose to the occasion. She had her first 20-point game since she was a freshman on the varsity, adding three rebounds, two assists and five steals.
“At the beginning, I felt a lot of pressure because I’m still a young player,” Johnson said of her expanded role. “But it’s good for me to step into that role because when I’m a senior next year I’m going to have to take that role and own up to mistakes and controlling the team.”
After making a concerted effort to improve her jump shot coming into the season, Johnson drained four 3-point bombs and was money on another long mid-range shot that got her to the 20-point mark with 1:50 left in the fourth quarter for a 59-19 lead.
Siena Young added a strong performance with eight points, three boards and an assist, while Anna Ghisletta also had eight points and three rebounds.
With a tremendous scoreboard advantage for nearly the game’s entirety, all 12 Napa players managed at least one made shot, rebound or assist.
“That’s awesome,” Ward said upon hearing each of her players achieved at least one counting stat. “They work really, really hard and every single one of our players deserve it. They all work hard at every single practice, every single game, and I feel blessed that we have this team.”
While it seems impossible to find faults in a 40-point blowout, Ward suggested that the Grizzlies still have lessons to learn from this game, particularly with defensive rebounding.
“We’ve been working on our rebounds so much,” she said. “We have to box out, we have to get to that opposite block. We keep missing that opposite block. We’re not rotating on the bottom. And then sometimes we commit and then we jump in the air instead of boxing out.”
With a relatively short team, players like Young – whom Ward described as “5-foot-8 on a good day” – often have to play in the post for Napa.
Playing undersized often gives the Grizzlies a decided speed and quickness advantage that manifests into forced turnovers and transition magic, but it also makes them susceptible to giving up second-chance points after offensive rebounds.
“In practice, our coaches really push us to box out on every drill and find the player and push them out,” Johnson said. “So we’ve been working on it, but we’re getting better at it.”
Improvement on the boards will be a key storyline to watch going forward as the Grizzlies inch toward Vine Valley Athletic League play, which begins next week.