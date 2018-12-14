Back-to-back timeouts were called by Vintage High School coach Joe Donohoe and Alhambra-Martinez coach Jason Bautista midway through the second quarter Monday night.
The girls basketball game was stopped briefly for a recognition ceremony, honoring and celebrating one of the top players in the history of girls basketball at Vintage, which opened in 1972.
Alyssa Andrews, a 5-foot-8 senior point guard and a four-year varsity starter, had just reached the 1,000-point mark in her career. The point total is a milestone in basketball, and Andrews is one of the very few players in Napa County history to attain the mark.
A team captain, she was presented with a trophy, a plaque and banner, and was congratulated by fellow Crushers.
“My teammates ran out with a big banner saying, ‘Welcome to the Thousand Point Club,’” Andrews said at Wednesday night’s practice as Vintage prepared for this weekend’s Wine Valley Tournament at Napa High and a first-round game Thursday against North Medford of Oregon.
“They surprised me. I didn’t know it was going to happen.”
Andrews came into her final season at Vintage having scored 921 points. She went into Monday’s game needing just seven to reach 1,000.
“It’s kind of unbelievable,” she said. “I’m so thankful for all the teammates I’ve had that have given me the assists, that have played such incredible defense, that have helped me get to this spot. It never even crossed my mind once that it would happen.
“My goal has always been just to play. I’m just so thankful to have such amazing teammates here and such a great coach.”
Andrews does so much the Crushers, who fell 48-37 to North Medford after trailing just 34-31 early in the fourth quarter. They took a 4-3 overall record into Friday night’s losers-bracket game against Shasta.
Vintage depends on Andrews, 18, to lead the offense as a ball handler, passer and scorer. A captain, she is also one of the team leaders and a standout defender.
For the year, she is averaging 14 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 2.5 steals per game.
Andrews was named as a Player of the Year Finalist on the All-Napa County team after averaging 13.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.6 assists per game as Vintage (18-10 overall, 8-2 Monticello Empire League) won its first league title in 33 seasons and secured its first playoff berth in 11 years during the 2017-18 season.
She was named to All-MEL teams as sophomore and junior.
“She’s super competitive,” said Donohoe. “She gets after it, for sure. She creates opportunities. She doesn’t wait for something. She goes and makes something happen.
“She understands the game. She understands spacing on the floor and she also understands that this will make that happen. The word that comes to mind every time I think of her is tenacious. She does not like to lose. And she’s going to do everything in her power to help her team win – every night.
“She plays as hard as she can the whole time she’s on the court. She goes and goes and goes and goes – which is kind of the style we want to play. She sets the tone for that, for sure.
“She understands that our offensive opportunities come from our effort and execution on the defensive end. She’s a lock-down defender.”
Andrews scored 220 points and averaged 9.2 points per game her freshman year. She scored 360 points her sophomore year, averaging 13.3 points per game. As a junior, she scored 341 points.
“She takes our shooting drill serious,” said Donohoe. “She’s out there trying to get better every rep. And it’s paid off.
“Her range is out past the 3-point line. But she’s also a good mid-range shooter. She gets really balanced. She’s got great rotation on the ball. She gets to the rim a lot.”
It’s been a very good start to the season for Andrews.
She scored 10 points in Vintage’s 83-33 loss to Cardinal Newman-Santa Rosa. She had 16 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in a win over Windsor, 53-40. She had 15 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals in a win over Pioneer-Woodland, 65-25.
Andrews scored 15 points and had seven rebounds and three assists in a loss to Dublin, 67-35. She had 16 points, five assists and three steals in a victory over Vacaville, 57-25.
In a 54-39 win over Alhambra, Andrews had 12 points and three assists.
“She was the first one, after the game, to acknowledge teammates, who helped her get to it,” Donohoe said of Andrews, an honor-roll student, who takes a combination of college prep and advanced placement courses and has a 4.5 GPA. “They all deserve credit for the milestone she achieved. It’s a great milestone.”
Andrews can score from a number of different spots on the floor – from 3-point distance and taking the ball and driving to the basket.
“The first goal we always have is to pass the ball and to look for the open shot. I like the rewards that come with it, seeing one of my teammates score off one of my passes,” she said.
“If it’s not there, then I usually try to drive. I feel most comfortable driving to the hoop.
“I do feel confident that I have a pretty good shot. I’ve been working on it for many years.”
Andrews is a two-sport athlete for Vintage. She played volleyball in the fall and spent the summer involved with both sports, preparing for the school year.
“She’s a joy to coach. She’s a great kid,” said Donohoe.
She was named as one of five finalists for Player of the Year on the All-Napa County team as a sophomore, when she also averaged 4.8 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game.
Andrews plans to major in environmental science in college and has already been accepted to the University of Oregon, Oregon State and Colorado State.
She is a member of the Thirst Project on campus, a club that raises money for clean water for African countries.