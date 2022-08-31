Prep Girls Golf: Vintage knocks off ’21 VVAL champ Napa

The Vintage High girls golf team defeated host Napa High, the defending Vine Valley Athletic League champion, 311-352 in a season-opening Big Game match on Tuesday at Silverado Resort and Spa.

Three returning seniors led the Crushers, including Capri Russell with a medalist score of 51. All-league honoree Ashley Ellis added a 57, and Peyton O’Hara, an All-VVAL selection and North Coast Section Tournament qualifier last year, had a 59.

Rounding out the scoring for the Crushers were junior Sophie Stone with a 71 and sophomore Addie Rode with a 73, while sophomore Sofia Richart shot a 76 that didn’t count toward the team score.

For Napa High’s rebuilding squad, senior Marissa Blackwood and junior Nicki Haubold each carded a 60, junior Stella Persinger had a 74, junior Maya Prouty had a 79, and freshman Itzel Lopez shot an 81.

Also on the team are freshmen Audrey Hartwig and Shelby Chubbs.

Vintage is in its first season under head coach Maika Watanabe, who has been at the helm of the wrestling program since 2018-19. A member of the school’s athletic hall of fame, the 2003 graduate was not only one of Vintage’s first female wrestling standouts but also a member of its pioneering golfers.

“Cam Neal recruited me to coach since the last coach stepped down,” she said of Ben Goodman, who had been the Crushers’ head coach since 2015-16. “I played for Cam when I was in high school on the first girls golf team at Vintage.”

Napa High head coach Cory Roche also has sophomore Katie Hoskins on his squad. Blackwood is in her fourth season with the program, while the juniors are all in their second years.

“Our 2022 team is short on players and experience at this point, but they will improve as they get their feet under them,” Roche said. “We lost nine of 13 players from last year, so we’re scrambling to fill roles. We’re trying to add a few more folks to the team still, but nothing is official yet.”