By virtue of winning its first league title in five years, the Napa High girls golf team could have had six players in this Monday’s North Coast Section Division 1 Championship at Foxtail Golf Club in Rohnert Park.
Due to other extracurricular commitments, however, Jazmyn Bell, Maizy Armstrong-Brown, Yesenia Contreras and Marissa Blackwood decided to let seniors Mara Zuidema and Devan Wickersham represent the Grizzlies alone at the 18-hole tournament, according to head coach Cory Roche.
The pair has led Napa all season – including at the Vine Valley Athletic League Tournament two weeks ago at Oakmont Golf Club, where Zuidema shot a 75 and Wickersham an 83. The Grizzlies’ next best score was a 96.
“The whole team focused all their energy on playing through the VVAL Tournament making personal sacrifices in a variety of different ways along the way. We chose as a team to respect that effort and with that, two players chose to move on to the section tournament,” Roche said. “This is an amazing group of young student-athletes. I couldn’t be prouder of what they accomplished this season irrespective of the final record.
"While all of our players have each had moments to shine and play an important role, Devan and Mara were our anchors. That comes with experience and watching how previous team leaders have made a difference.”
They will be joined by American Canyon's Katie Robinson, whose 79 was tied for the fifth-best score in last Monday's Division 2 Championship/Individual Qualifier at Beau Pre Golf Club in McKinleyville.
It will be Wickersham’s second trip to the Division 1 tournament. Last year, after Napa finished second in the VVAL, she qualified for it with an 89 in the Division 2 tournament at Peacock Gap Golf Course in San Rafael. She went on to shoot a 95 at Tilden Park Golf Course in Berkeley.
Zuidema shot a 103 at Peacock Gap last year and wasn’t among the 18 Division 1 qualifiers.
“I was very disappointed about the way I played,” Zuidema recalled. “I’d never played it before, not even a practice round, and I think that threw me off.”
“Each of them were not satisfied with how last year ended,” Roche said, “and they pushed themselves to work on their games while balancing all the distractions that come with being 12th-graders. However Monday’s tournament finishes, I want them to enjoy the moment a bit at some point in the day and remember from where they started four years ago.”
Both come from athletic families.
Zuidema’s older brother, Owen, ran track and cross country and played baseball for Napa High before graduating five months ago. Her sister and younger brother are sophomore twins at the school, where Elliott plays basketball and baseball and Josie plays volleyball.
“Between the four of us, we played every sport here almost,” said Mara, whose parents are Rudy and Amy Zuidema. “I did swimming my freshman and sophomore years and then decided to focus on golf.
“I’ve been playing with my dad since I could walk, going to the range and what not. He taught me and all my siblings how to play.”
Along with Devan, Sean and Shannon Wickersham’s other children have played or are playing Napa High sports, including 2017 graduate Blake (baseball and golf) and sophomore Cameron (girls tennis).
Devan would like to major in business.
“My dad is a loan officer, so I’ve always been into real estate and stuff,” she said.
She said learned to play golf in the junior academy at Silverado Resort and Spa.
They were thrilled when Silverado’s South Course became the Grizzlies’ home layout this season. Wickersham and Zuidema shot their best nine-hole score there this season, 41 and 43, respectively.
“It’s not an easy course,” Zuidema said. “But after playing it every day, you get to know it.”
Classmates since elementary and middle school, each has also shot the same career-best score of 40. “I’ve known her a long time, but golf is what made us close,” said Wickersham.
It’s hard to not become close friends when you’re grinding for five hours on an unforgiving course and going through so many emotions.
“It’s such a long day and you need to stay focused for so long, and everybody focuses a different way. That’s why it’s easy for me and Devan to play together because we know how each other plays after playing together for four years,” said Zuidema.
“When I can’t play with her, I have to keep myself calm. That’s really hard if I have a bad hole or bad shot. Sometimes I ask myself what would Devan say if I hit a bad shot, and I know she’ll want me to just focus on the next one. If you have a bad hole, you can’t carry that weight onto the next hole. You just have to keep playing. That’s what a lot of people don’t know about golf – it takes a lot of stamina. Sometimes it helps me envision exactly what I want my shot to look like, so I can think about exactly what I want and hopefully it works out.”
They can also both drive the ball as far as 220 yards off the tee.
“We’re both pretty long hitters,” Wickersham said.
Unlike in league matches, they don’t get to play in the same group in the postseason.
“You get paired with people that are at your same level on their respective teams, so Devan will be paired up with a group of No. 1s from other schools, and I’ll be paired up with other No. 2s,” Zuidema explained. “The No. 1s are usually like Jurassic-ly better than the rest of the group.”
But it’s an opportunity to meet other golf standouts and chat between shots.
“It’s like 5½ hours with the same people, so you get to know them. It also takes a little bit of stress off if you become friends with them,” said Zuidema.
Added Wickersham, “You get to know them because it’s really boring unless you talk to each other. But you don’t want to get too distracted. I have a really good friend who is the No. 1 player for Justin-Siena, Abbie Bain. She used to be on our team, so our coaches usually doesn’t like us playing together because we’ll just get too distracted with each other and it’ll throw our games off.”
Wickersham said she’s had a few birdies, but isn’t sure what score she had on her most memorable shot.
“We were playing at Chardonnay and I made a super-long putt,” she recalled. “There’s this huge green and I was playing from all the way across the green to the hole and it went in. It was crazy.”
“I remember that putt,” recalled Zuidema. “It was a par 5 and you had to lay up in front of a huge ditch. Devin put it on the bottom of the green and had to putt it up to a platform where the hole was.”
Wickersham also enjoys hitting it well when in front of a crowd.
“It’s the best feeling ever when you hit a perfect drive down the middle of the fairway on the first hole with everybody watching,” she said.
They played a practice round Wednesday at Foxtail, which Wickersham said she’s played a few times previously in Junior Golf Association of Northern California tournaments.
“I’m really excited about this tournament,” she said. “I practiced all weekend preparing for it. It’s tough to play your best in these tournaments because all the girls are good and there’s a lot of pressure. But when I play with people who are better than me, I like it a lot because they play faster and I stay focused.”