Allison Clark stopped playing basketball two years ago so that she could concentrate as much as possible on just one sport: lacrosse.
Clark, a senior who plays the attack position for the girls team at Justin-Siena High School, puts everything that she has into lacrosse.
She started out in the game in the sixth grade with Napa Force Lacrosse, part of the Napa Youth Lacrosse Club. Youths ages 6 to 18 play for the NYLC, which is a member of the Northern California Junior Lacrosse Association.
“I really committed to lacrosse,” said Clark, who trains in the offseason by running and working out in the weight room. “I like everything about it. I like teamwork and bonding with the other girls. It’s really fun to win and score.”
Scoring goals, providing assists and leading the offense is what Clark, a four-year starter, does so very well for Justin-Siena (11-6), which finished second during the Vine Valley Athletic League regular season at 9-3.
Clark had scored 70 goals and 36 assists this season going into Tuesday night's VVAL home playoff opener against visiting Windsor (10-6, 8-4 VVAL). She had attained three 10-point games, a combination of goals and assists, and was leading the Braves with her shooting on goal.
“The best part about Allison’s play is that she’s completely selfless,” Braves head coach Noelle MacDougall said before Monday’s practice. “She’s looking for an opportunity to score, whether it’s her or a teammate, and that makes her very dangerous. Because her shot placement is so accurate, she will shoot on goal in a very rare and low angle position, but still score, and that fools goalies sometimes.
"Her passing into the middle of the field, to get her teammates to score, I think is even more impressive. She threads the needle. It’s like a quarterback to a wide receiver. It’s a very small window that’s going to close any second. She manages to get that pass in there. And that’s why she is so successful with assists as well.
“She has had an exceptional season. Her stick skills are above and beyond the expectation of a high school level. She can catch super, super high passes that you would assume would go over another player’s head. Her all-around range is pretty exceptional. There is always a quickness about her — she’s getting to that groundball before anyone else.”
Tuesday night's winner advances to Friday’s championship game against Casa Grande (14-6, 12-0 VVAL), the league champion, or Cardinal Newman-Santa Rosa (6-11, 6-6 VVAL).
The CIF North Coast Section Division II playoffs begin next week.
“We’ve worked so hard,” said Clark. “Each year we have seen mass amounts of improvement. And this year is just so rewarding because we’re doing so well. What we’re really good at is transition, down the field, passing to each other. We all just trust each other. It’s the teamwork.”
Clark is one of the top lacrosse players in the area. Drawing double teams from opponents hasn’t stopped her.
As a freshman, she had 30 goals and seven assists and was named honorable mention All-Marin County Athletic League.
As a sophomore, she was named first-team All-MCAL after scoring 61 goals and getting 29 assists.
As a junior, she had 64 goals and 21 assists and was selected first-team All-MCAL.
“She has excelled every single season,” said MacDougall. “It’s been such a pleasure to have her on my team. Another great attribute is that she is so humble. I have so much pride to have been her coach for four years.”
Clark played three years with Napa Force Lacrosse. She also played one year for BearLax, an elite year-round travel club team that is based in Orinda.
MacDougall has helped Clark with her game each of the last four years.
“(MacDougall) has helped me with relaxing, most importantly, and just focusing,” Clark said. “She knows that I get really frustrated when I’m off in a game.
“I feel a lot more mature now that I’m a senior and a little bit more in control as like a leader on the field. I’ve developed a lot of stick skills, so that has helped me a lot.”
Clark family
Allison Clark’s father, Mike Clark, is a 1985 Justin-Siena graduate and played three sports (football, basketball, baseball) for the Braves. Allison’s grandfather, Dan Clark, taught math and religion at Justin-Siena from 1967 to 1997. He also served as the Braves’ first athletic director, basketball and golf coach, and rally and key club moderator. He assisted KVON-1440 AM in its radio coverage of high school athletics.
Dan Clark was a member of the Napa County Board of Education from 1979 to 1997.
The Dan Clark Basketball Tournament, for eighth grade boys and girls teams, is now in its 53rd year.
Mike Clark is the tournament director. The tournament was founded by Dan Clark, who was the head boys basketball coach at Justin-Siena from 1967-1978. The Braves won the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section title under Clark in 1974.
Ceremonies dedicating Clark Gym at Justin-Siena took place in 1998. Dan Clark passed away in 1997. Clark was 56.
Dan Clark grew up in Sacramento and played high school basketball at Christian Brothers. He went on to play basketball and golf at Saint Mary’s College in Moraga.
Allison’s uncle, John Clark, played three sports (football, basketball, baseball) and graduated from Justin-Siena in 1990.
Allison plans to attend Napa Valley College.
MacDougall to step down
MacDougall is planning to retire from coaching at the end of the 2019 season, as she will be moving with her fiancé to San Saba County, Texas to own and operate a 41-acre vineyard.