Prep Girls Lacrosse: Janerico picks lacrosse at Colorado College

Justin-Siena three-sport athlete Olivia Janerico is giving up her three sports in the order that she started them.

The last will likely be lacrosse.

During a well-attended ceremony in the Gasser Center on Nov. 16, with lacrosse and soccer teammates and former cross country teammates, friends, family, coaches and faculty in attendance, the senior signed a letter of intent to continue her lacrosse career with the NCAA Division III program at Colorado College in Colorado Springs.

“They win their conference every year, and the coach, Susan Stuart, is phenomenal,” Janerico said after the signing ceremony.

During Stuart’s 28-season tenure, the Tigers have posted a 290-135-1 record and earned 11 appearances in the NCAA Division III Women’s Lacrosse Championship.

“She played on the Canadian national team (as its goaltender in the 1997 and 2001 World Cups) and on the U.S. national team (1989-95). She has so much experience. Every school I went to — I must have gone to hundreds of schools — they all knew her. She’s so popular, because she’s so kind and hard-working, and she just has this grit about her, so I’m so happy I get to be coached by her. She kinda has the same personality as me.”

Janerico was also impressed that Colorado College just built a new athletic complex.

“Most D-III (athletics) facilities, since they’re at academics-based schools, are not very good. But they just built a whole new facility because they have a D-I hockey team and a D-I women’s soccer team. I’m looking at their soccer team, as well. I might try out. But overall, they have good academics and great facilities.”

She’ll have to get used to playing home games at over 6,000 feet elevation.

“It’s definitely at altitude, but it’s beautiful,” she said of the school at the base of Pikes Peak. “I picked the school because of academics and I wanted a coach who didn’t just use me as a puzzle piece. I wanted a coach who truly understood me and appreciated me for my being. I met a lot of coaches who didn’t appreciate me for who I was. They just wanted to use my legs.”

Janerico carries an impressive 4.2 GPA, not bad for a three-sporter, but she said she’s had help.

“I got a lot of (deadline) extensions. Teachers are very understanding,” she said. “I wouldn’t have been able to do it without them.”

She plans to major biology or psychology.

“Something in the medical field,” she said. “It’ll be fun. They go by a block system — three weeks for one class, and you have four blocks. It’s very fast-paced, but you focus on one subject at a time. I think it will be a good fit for me. I wanted to go to a small school and be able to know everyone.”

Janerico first burst onto the Braves’ scene as the varsity girls cross country team’s top runner following the graduation of Hannah Chau, who went on to star at UC Irvine. But she didn’t compete during the pandemic-shortened, league-only spring 2021 season because soccer was held that spring, too.

“I started running when I was 8 and in my first 5K I came in at 25 minutes,” she said. “My mom goes ‘Are you sure you’re done? You didn’t get lost?’ and I said ‘No, I finished.’ So I continued with it and just tried to improve my 5K time. That’s all that was for.

“But it was a toll on my body, and this year I just wanted to focus on getting my knee better.”

As a youth, she started playing soccer before she picked up a lacrosse stick.

Janerico had to give up her senior season of cross country this fall to give a torn meniscus in her knee time to heal.

She just started her fourth season of varsity soccer for the Braves. Janerico was a finalist for 2021-22 All-County Girls Soccer Player of the Year as a junior, controlling the midfield and helping create chances for the Braves, who qualified for the North Coast Section playoffs for the first time in 21 years and finished third in the Vine Valley Athletic League.

Last spring, she helped Justin-Siena girls lacrosse win the VVAL with a 7-0 record and finish 16-3 overall. She finished fourth on the team with 20 assists and just sixth with 24 goals and 44 points. But head coach Jon Edie said during his speech at the ceremony that stats don’t always reveal how good a player is — especially when she had so few high school games to accumulate stats.

“As a freshman, Oliv led the team in just about every category, but we only had four games before the season was canceled because of the pandemic,” Edie noted. “Sophomore year, we only had a six-week season, 11 games, and she led us in every category except goalie saves. They were two short years and it was really tough with the pandemic going on, but she made the most of it and really impressed us here.

“I don’t care about who scores. I just want to see good team play, and last year Oliv led in the non-sexy stats like ground balls, draws and turnovers caused. The drive is there, the talent is there, and I always say that what you do with your legs and your arms on the field is only half of it. The other half is in your heart and between your ears. You gotta be smart, you gotta be passionate, you’ve got to care about your teammates, and Oliv has all of those and spades.

“I would venture to say that someone who has played 20 high school games when she should have played 60 by now, she’s probably right up there with the all-time leaders in stats at Justin. She’s been that good, she’s been that meaningful to the school.”

She might have a bit more pep on the lacrosse field this spring after skipping her fall sport.

“My freshman self was picturing me to be a three-sport captain this year,” she said. “But I’m so much happier without doing cross country. It was so hard and time-consuming, and I wanted my knee to get better. Last year I tore my meniscus. We had 20 lacrosse games total and I only played in eight. I hope this year I get to just come back strong and lead. I want to get better faster.”

She feels being a multi-sport athlete helped her moved on to the next level in lacrosse.

“If you’re focused on one sport, that’s great. But if you can take away from multiple sports, you can use their different movements and it keeps you in shape and give you different perspectives and you learn the different positions and you can apply them.”

So without cross country, she wouldn’t have been as good at soccer, and without soccer she wouldn’t be as good at lacrosse?

“Yes, I agree,” she said. “I do still run in my free time, but not as much as I used to. I’m more focused on the skills and getting faster.”

Edie mentioned that as he was driving to the ceremony, he heard KVYN 99.3 FM Sports Director Ira Smith announce that she and Oregon-bound acrobatics and tumbling athlete would be signing that day.

“I’ve been fortunate to coach Oliv for three years here,” said Edie, who also coached Janerico in Napa Force youth lacrosse. “Sometimes they haven’t been the easiest three years — nothing of her doing, but between COVID and injuries, she’s had only about a third of the high school games a senior coming into the season should have had.

“I’ve been really fortunate to have known Oliv and her mom (Delta Ruscheinsky) since she was little, and I knew there was something special about her. Not only did she have the drive, the speed and the aggressiveness, she also had the will to get better. She progressed not because she had size. It was the product of really hard work. When college coaches would talk to me about Oliv, they would ask me a lot of questions about her physical skills, a lot about her mental makeup — what drove her — and what I finally came back to was that I have never experienced a young athlete that works as hard at her craft as Oliv does — from working on her off hand, to making sure she’s in shape, her speed. We would do pick-up games during the pandemic and I know there were days when she was tired and didn’t want to do anything else, but she would go down to CTS (Fitness & Performance) and work out anyway. That drive was awesome to see. I think a lot of that stems from her makeup, a lot of it from Delta.

“She’s a mentor to the other players. I don’t think she even realized how girls coming up look up to her, and I hope when they hear about this they said ‘I want to play in college, too.’ I don’t have any college team I’m following, but I know in the spring of 2024 I’ll certainly be streaming her games online.”

Before she takes the field in Colorado Springs, Janerico said she needs to improve “my lacrosse IQ and just moving the ball quicker and using both hands more efficiently,” she said. “Everything I can do with my right, I need to do with my left. I need to be as versatile as possible.”