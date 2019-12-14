AMERICAN CANYON — Senior striker and captain Christin Locke had 2 goals and 1 assist as the American Canyon High girls soccer team picked up its third win, 7-0, over Bethel on Friday night at Wolf Den Stadium.
American Canyon’s explosive offense struck mostly in short bursts. On three occasions, they scored two goals in less than six minutes.
Eight minutes into the game, the Wolves (3-4-2) scored their first goal. Five minutes later, they scored again to make the score 2-0.
After American Canyon defender Korie Harvey was injured with 27 minutes left in the half, the Wolves goal had a goal disallowed due to the play being offside. But with the momentum still firmly favoring them, they scored two more goals for a 4-0 halftime lead over the Jaguars (0-3-1).
Just like in the first half, the Wolves scored eight minutes into the second half to go up 5-0. With about 20 minutes left in the game, they scored two more goals over a five-minute period.
The game was never close. American Canyon dominated at every position, from its lethal offense to its stifling defense. Though rarely tested, goalkeeper Greta Fast earned her shutout when she saved a penalty kick with 10 minutes left in the game.
A few minutes later, an altercation broke out between the two teams. After referees and coaches broke up the brawl, the two teams met in huddles near their benches and ran down the clock.
“I don’t know what happened there,” said Wolves head coach Travis Behn. “We don’t have an issue with Bethel.”
Midfielder Cyrene Paez had two goals in the first half. In the second half, goals were scored by defender Jazmine Barrientos, midfielder Aminah Hilliard and midfielder Sheridan Inglish.
American Canyon’s next game is at Armijo (1-1-1) at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
American Canyon JV 11, Bethel 0
Lilliana Flathers had a hat trick and McKenzie Rennie and Itzel Castro each had two goals, while goaltenders Araceli Espinoza and Madison Fine teamed on the shutout.