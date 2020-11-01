Prep Girls Soccer: Former Navy SEAL Rossi is Wolves’ new coach

“I’d say he’s motivational,” a player on his first varsity team told the San Diego Union-Tribune in a 2011 story. “He teaches you that you have to work hard on varsity. If you want to be a captain, you have to work for it. He’s very inspiring. He says it’s not just about playing. It’s about being a good person, being in shape. He goes on runs with us. You look at him and say, ‘He’s an old man, how can he be in better shape than me?’”

Added another Del Norte player in 2011, “If I had to use one word to describe him, it’s caring. During games he gives us a lot of feedback, yes, and he’s serious, but it’s with good intentions. He cares about every single one of the players on the team.”

He and his wife had lived in the San Diego area off and on since 1978 before settling down in 1996. Rossi first started coaching soccer at the freshman level when his kids started playing, compiling a 75-9-7 record.

At Del Norte, he said, he was “in the right place at the right time” with seven travel teams within 10 miles of the school. But he wasn’t easy on them. He had a 30-point system for players to earn their varsity letters that included recycling to help raise money for the team and reading “The Vision of a Champion” by Dorrance.