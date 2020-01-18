Ava Dominguez was on a tear through the Napa High girls soccer team’s first eight games, scoring a team-high eight goals, before bruising her shoulder on a header.
She hadn’t scored in the four games since, but did deliver an assist in Wednesday’s tough loss to visiting American Canyon.
“For the last two weeks we’ve been struggling to her healthy and we had to circulate a couple of players,” Napa head coach Milton Gallegos.
The Grizzlies needed her to make something happen after Vintage scored 10 minutes into Friday night’s Big Game at Memorial Stadium. Midway through the second half the sophomore did, taking a through ball and, with standout Vintage defender Chase DeBow on her tail, managed to poke the ball past Crushers goalkeeper Carla Magana for the tying goal.
She landed on her backside after shooting and celebrated with hands and feet in the air as teammates rushed to hug her.
Dominguez didn’t let it go to her head. She emerged from a pack of Crushers during stoppage time to get another shot on goal, but Magana was there for the save and salvage a 1-1 Vine Valley Athletic League tie.
“That was a great play,” said Napa assistant coach Adrian Guetter. “She worked her way in and used her left foot.”
It took most of the game for the Grizzlies (4-6-3, 1-3-1 VVAL) to answer Katie Mason’s icebreaker for Vintage. One of two soccer players from Vintage’s VVAL-champion varsity volleyball team this fall, Mason got an assist from fellow senior Nayeli Cervantes to score for the second game in a row.
“She’s an outside mid that likes to get up and forward. That’s why she’s in there,” said Crushers head coach Miguel Ayala. “Yeah, I’ve always preached attacking from all angles and getting everybody involved. Nayeli is a really creative player and has a lot of assists, so it’s nice to have her out there. She was injured for a bit, so it’s good to have her back.”
The excitement of Mason’s goal seemed forgotten after the Crushers went scoreless for the last 70 minutes.
“They were pretty down in the locker room after the game,” Ayala said. “That’s how soccer is. You have to put in the opportunities that you get.”
The Crushers (5-7-2, 1-2-2 VVAL) nearly made it 2-0 a few minutes into the second half, however, when a shot from senior Lauren “Peach” Wagner hit the inside of the post and ricocheted into the arms of Napa goalkeeper Areli Ramirez.
“The keeper was beat and she turned and it went right into her hands,” Ayala said. “It was a great shot, great play. We hit the post a couple of times. We were just unlucky. That’s just how it goes.
“It’s just an emotional game for the girls playing against Napa High, so their nerves got the best of them for a little bit. We were kinda sloppy in the first half and then picked it up a little bit in the second. But props to Napa. They came back and scored on a counter. Ava is a really good player.”
Gallegos was pleased to see the Grizzlies recover from the quick Crushers goal.
“Vintage hit us where we had players out of position. They went right at them with those through balls and making us chase them,” Gallegos said. “Fortunately (after Mason’s goal), our defenders were up to cut them off. I think the pace caught us a little off guard. But in the second half, we settled down and played a more controlled game. We got a little more momentum, we got closer to their goal and, finally Ava, with hard work, buried that goal.
“I can’t say enough about Ava. A couple of those balls were lost and she went and (chased them down), and by digging that one out she got the goal out of it. She played a little bit last game, but she was pretty limited because she was sore. Tonight she was still sore but with the adrenaline of this game, she was going to fight through it no matter what.”
Like in the boys Big Game the night before, the players drew their share of yellow cards. But push never came to shove.
“We knew it was going to be a physical game both ways. Both teams were fouling and there were cards both ways. That’s the nature of this game,” Gallegos said. “We knew them as much as they knew us. It’s not a secret that we’ve got to cover Irais (Hernandez, reigning Napa County Player of the Year). She’s a beast as a forward, and Neilani (Newberry), who scored on us last year when we tied 1-1.”
Gallegos said Diana Calderon was an unsung hero for Napa.
“That girl has played center mid, wing mid and fullback and she’s a hard worker,” he said. “She doesn’t rack up the stats, but she really comes through with some great work. She’s a big piece for us.”
He was also pleased with goalkeepers Brenda Bernardino and Areli Ramirez, who manned the nets in the first and second half, respectively.
“Brenda didn’t get many shots but she controlled the balls that went to her, and Areli had a punch-over that (late in the game) looked like it would have gone in. It was a complete effort tonight, a good team effort.”
Napa JV 2, Vintage 1
Aracely Sanchez scored to give Vintage a 1-0 halftime lead. But Haven Domecus tied it early in the second half for Napa (3-1-1 VVAL), and teammate Annie Scudero scored the winner on an assist from Ariana Del Rosario.
