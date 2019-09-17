The Vintage High girls water polo team went 2-2 and placed fourth in its bracket at the Sierra Shootout Tournament, held Friday and Saturday at Sierra College in Rocklin.
“The girls worked really hard this past weekend,” Crushers head coach Sarah Tinloy said. “They really came together as a team and I am very proud of their fighting spirit.”
Playing in the tournament were athletes Toni Dodson, Erika Eberhardt, Sofia Leonardini, Julia Barazi, Grace O’Dwyer, Lea Skille, Leilani Frazer, Rachel Galvin, Maya Douglas, Presley Calkins, Alexa Mozqueda, Shawna Ma, Maddy Poljanec, Emma Enos, and Erynn Robinson.
In Vintage’s first game, it they overcame Buhach Colony 9-7.
Dodson led the defense with six blocks in goal and Eberhardt blocked another two while also coming out of cage for a steal. Leonardini stole the ball eight times, scored four goals and had two assists. Robinson stole the ball six times while assisting on two goals, scoring once, and causing three ejections to give the Crushers power play opportunities.
O’Dwyer caused two ejections while assisting on three goals, stealing the ball twice and scoring a goal.
Galvin scored two goals while also earning two steals and assisting on two goals. Frazer earned a steal.
Skille scored a goal and earned three steals.
Vintage won game two 12-9 against Concord High.
Galvin lit up the scoreboard with four goals while earning four steals and assisting two goals.
O’Dwyer scored once and had an assist.
Robinson scored three goals, assisted on four, and earned a steal. Leonardini led the defense with seven steals while also scoring four goals, assisting on three, and field blocking a shot on the goal. Calkins and Frazer each earned a steal and Skille earned two steals. Eberhardt had five saves in the second quarter and Dodson had 11 saves and a steal.
In their third game, the Crushers lost 12-2 to Clayton Valley Charter.
Galvin had eight steals, one goal and a caused ejection. Leonardini scored once, earned two steals and caused two ejections. Lea earned a steal and assisted on a goal. Robinson earned two steals and caused three ejections. From the cage, Eberhardt assisted one of the goals and Dodson had three saves and a steal.
The Crushers lost their final game, 9-4 to Lakeridge High.
Dodson was on fire in the final game with 12 saves and had a goal and two steals. Robinson and Galvin each scored twice, with Robinson earning three steals and causing three ejections. Galvin earned four steals. Leonardini assisted on three goals while earning seven steals. O’Dwyer caused two exclusions and earned three steals. Barazi and Mozqueda played strong defense.