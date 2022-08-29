Prep Girls Water Polo: Crushers open season with losses at Las Lomas

The Vintage High girls water polo team fell 14-6 to Las Lomas in its season opener Saturday in Walnut Creek. The Crushers scored one to two goals per quarter, while the Knights scored two to five per stanza.

“I am extremely proud of this team,” Vintage head coach Sarah Tinloy said. “We knew this was going to be a tough game and even when we started losing, we never gave up. We battled until the last minute of the game. You truly cannot ask for anything more from your team, and I know we walked away learning a lot and ready for the next game.”

Senior goalkeeper Savannah Davis had 12 saves, 1 assist and 1 steal. Senior utility player Rachel Galvin was a force on offense with 5 goals and 3 steals while causing 4 ejections that gave the Crushers 20-second power plays. Another senior utility player, Juliet Lawrence, scored 1 goal and had 3 steals and a field block while causing 1 ejection.

Sophomore Addy Soffner caused 2 ejections giving the Crusher's two more power play opportunities. Two more assists came from senior Bri Fry and junior West U'Ren, while senior Kira Tavakoli caused an ejection, drew a penalty shot, and earned 2 steals. Playing good defensive games were juniors Aya Hassan and Gianna Ficele and sophomore Kirin Sidhu.

Vintage’s JV girls also lost to Las Lomas in their opener.

Goalie Makenna Stone had 8 saves, 1 assist and 1 steal. Claire Lawrence scored all 5 of the Crushers’ goals, collected 4 steals and earned a penalty shot. Paige Gibbs also earned a penalty shot along with a steal and assist. Clara Bunker and Ariana Bush also had 1 assist apiece. Emma Kvidahl assisted the fifth goal, earned a steal and caused an ejection. Savanah Poljanec and Olivija Poljanec each earned 2 steals while playing hard defense.

The Crushers next visit Liberty in Brentwood at 4 p.m. Thursday.