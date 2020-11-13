Prep Golf: Wolves' Robinson inks with Alabama State

“I am counting down the days to be able to finally go back out there and experience it. I’m really excited to be able to do it and to do it at a D-I level,” she said.

“I realized that I wanted to be able to play college golf because of taking into consideration the amount of time I have spent with golf.”

Robinson will receive a full athletic scholarship to play for Alabama State, located in Montgomery, Ala., and plans to pursue a major in communications.

“I’m really glad that I was able to do it out here, at the place where I’ve sort of changed and grown as a player and been able to really excel and get to this place where I am now. The support that they’ve given me out here is really meaningful,” said Robinson.

Robinson has received support and sponsorship from the Silverado Country Club Women’s Golf Association, which has paid for her lessons with Sims and also her entry fees for area and national tournaments through its junior program. Robinson was the recipient of a golf scholarship from the SCCWGA’s Junior Golf Program after winning a second straight Vine Valley Athletic League MVP award last year.