Zach Swim of Napa High School was named as the Most Valuable Player on the All-Vine Valley Athletic League boys basketball team, it was announced by the VVAL.
Steven Blume of Napa is the Defensive Player of the Year.
Zack Cook of Napa is the Coach of the Year.
The All-VVAL first team consists of Jack Boydell of Sonoma Valley, Garrett Siebels of Casa Grande, Kenny Alexander of Petaluma, Grant Polk of Vintage, Oliver Aandahl of American Canyon, and Brock Bowers of Napa.
The All-VVAL second team consists of Liam McDevitt of Justin-Siena, Gabriel Patrick of American Canyon, Jared Rendoy of Vintage, Tyler Garrett of Sonoma Valley, Noah Bailey of Casa Grande, and Robbie Isetta of Petaluma.
Receiving honorable mention honors were Estaban Bermudez of Petaluma, Barrett Donohoe of Justin-Siena, Riley Phelan of Sonoma Valley, Tyler Oda of Napa, Sam Johannessen of American Canyon, Eric Thomas of American Canyon, Taiju Grant of Casa Grande, and Blake Murragy of Vintage.
Prep Girls Basketball
All-VVAL Team
Alyssa Andrews of Vintage High School was named as the Most Valuable Player on the All-Vine Valley Athletic League girls basketball team, it was announced by the VVAL.
Nicole Gleeson of Vintage was named as the Defensive Player of the Year.
Joe Donohoe of Vintage was named as the Coach of the Year.
The All-VVAL first team consists of Carly Johnson of Napa, Kate Ilsley of Vintage, Ashlee Whittemore of Justin-Siena, Trinity Merwin of Casa Grande, Sheriene Arikat of Petaluma, and Kennedy Midgley of Sonoma Valley.
The All-VVAL second team consists of Siena Young of Napa, Isabella Wright of Justin-Siena, Robyn Yan of American Canyon, Annie Neles of Sonoma Valley, Sam Dedrickson of Casa Grande, and Emma Reese of Casa Grande.
Receiving honorable mention honors were Maizy Armstrong Brown of Napa; Maya Sapienza and Morgan Groves of Vintage; Trinity Billingsley, Adriauna Samodio and Alexis Woodsen of American Canyon; Ella Thatcher of Justin-Siena; Kaileigh Pate and Rose Nevin of Petaluma; Sophie Lucchetti and
Shauna Johnston of Sonoma Valley; and Jennifer Loyo and Sophia Gardea of Casa Grande.
Varsity Baseball
San Marin 10, Justin-Siena 4
The Braves (1-1) held a 4-3 lead going into the fifth inning before San Marin scored four runs in the fifth and three in the sixth.
Senior Maxx Castellucci, making his first mound appearance since 2017 after elbow surgery, started the game and struck out nine, allowing three unearned runs.
Senior Alex Kirley struck out eight. Nolan Dunkle and Ethan Wesson also pitched.
Kirley (1-for-3), Young (1-for-4), Dunkle (1-for-4, two RBIs) and Nick Andrews (1-for-3) picked up the hits.