The Justin-Siena girls tennis team defeated visiting Napa High 7-0 on Thursday, improving to 9-0 in Vine Valley Athletic League play and 11-0 overall.
The Braves got 6-0, 6-0 shutouts from No. 1 Priyanka Shanker, over Sophia Mostow, No. 3 Presley Schultz, against Cameron Wickersham, and the No. 1 doubles team of Megha Jackson and Lucia Lanzafame, over Natalie Maass and Ava Moreci.
At second singles, Bella Rampa beat Sophia Kroll 6-1, 6-1, and fourth singles player Ashlyn Mills came back to defeat Julia Solomon, 4-6, 6-1, 1-0 (10-6).
At second doubles, it was Roses Newell and Kendall Manasse over Kalaya Jones and Alana Valentine, 6-2, 6-2, and at third doubles it was Libby Birkbeck and Julia Best beating Halle Huckfeldt and Haley Corrigan 6-1, 6-1.
Varsity Volleyball
Petaluma 3, American Canyon 1
The Wolves fell to 0-9 in the VVAL but managed to win a league set for the second time this season Thursday night, as the visiting Trojans prevailed 15-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-21.
Caytlin Capulong led American Canyon (3-17 overall) with 17 kills and 28 digs. Arianna Pacheco added 19 digs, Aldine Lusung had 19 digs and 10 kills, Ava Boloyan and Kenzie Dado each had 2 big blocks, and Giselle Torres had 21 assists.
Sonoma Valley 3, American Canyon 0
The Wolves hosted Sonoma Valley on Tuesday and fell 25-9, 25-19, 25-20. The leaders of the pack were Torres (6 kills, 6 digs, 8 assists), Madison Iwatsu (11 digs) and Kehaunani Wilson (3 aces, 8 assists).