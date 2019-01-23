The Napa High wrestling team fell at Petaluma on Tuesday night, 54-25, in Vine Valley Athletic League action.
Winning for the Grizzlies were Chase LaRue (182 pounds) with a pin in the second period; Thomas Hatton (220) and Cole Lex (285) with first-period pins, Benito Saldivar (120) with a 12-11 decision, and Brandon Bledsoe (132) with a 15-5 major decision. Saldivar led Charlie Winter 10-3 after two periods before holding off the Trojan in the third.
Also for Napa, Roberto Navarette (138) was pinned in the third period, Emilio Deianni (195) was pinned in the second period, and Jack Lucier (106), Graham Gongora (113), Manuel Infante, Nathan Schwarze (152) and Gunnar Reger (160) were all pinned in the first period.
The Grizzlies host American Canyon in the small gym Thursday night, beginning with the JV match at 6 p.m.
Varsity Girls Basketball
Justin-Siena 42, Petaluma 37
Ashlee Whittemore scored 22 points and had five rebounds, two assists and two steals to lead the Braves in Tuesday night's VVAL victory at Clark Gym.
Whittemore attained a milestone, going over 1,500 career points. She is now at 1,502 for her career.
“Incredible accomplishment by a great player and a better kid,” Braves head coach Andy Bettencourt said. “Ashlee has been an exceptional player since she stepped on this campus and we are incredibly proud of her for this accomplishment. We are hoping to extend our season and her career as long as possible.”
Whittemore scored the first four points of the game for Justin-Siena. She hit three consecutive 3-pointers on her way to 11 straight points and a 30-22 Justin-Siena lead heading to the final quarter.
Isabella Wright (10 points, seven rebounds), Lexi Rosenbrand (six points, seven rebounds, two assists), Ella Thatcher (two points, three steals), Karlie Wells (two points, six rebounds), Alyssa Curtola (three rebounds, one assist, one steal) and Kiran Monteverdi (three rebounds, two assists, one steal) also helped Justin-Siena improve to 12-10 overall and 4-4 in the VVAL.
“This was a good win against a good team,” said Bettencourt. “Our players executed on both ends of the floor and did what we had to do to win.”
Vintage 57, American Canyon 44
Alyssa Andrews had a 14-point second quarter on her way to a game-high 24 points to go along with eight rebounds and three steals for host Vintage, which led 32-21 at halftime.
Nicole Gleeson (10 points, three assists, three steals), Mo Groves (eight points, four rebounds), Kate Ilsley (five points, seven rebounds, three steals), Ellie Savage (three points, two assists), Maya Sapienza (three points, two rebounds) and Eden Wood (two points, two rebounds, two assists) also helped out in the win.
“It was a team-wide effort. Everyone got to play extended minutes,” Crushers head coach Joe Donohoe said.
Calistoga 52, Technology 0
Junior Vanesa Quiepo led the Wildcats with 21 points while fellow junior Litzy Infante scored 12. Sophomore Tully Leonard added five points, juniors Laila Elkeshen, Jimena Guerrero and Hayseel Barrera each scored four and Angeli Aquino scored two.
Varsity Boys Basketball
Calistoga 60, Technology 44
Calistoga (6-11 overall, 2-2 North Central League IV) was led by Jasiel Flores’ 26 points , freshman Christian Caldera scored 23, sophomore Christopher Olivares scored five, senior Gio Avina had four and junior Joey Russo had two.
The Wildcats led 12-9 after the first quarter and then extended their advantage to 31-19 at halftime.
St. Helena 71, Lower Lake 65, OT
Led by senior Nick Jeworowski’s 23 points, nine of which came in the extra frame, the Saints avoided disaster and outlasted Lower Lake on Tuesday, to improve to 5-3 in the North Central League I and 10-9 overall.
While the Saints had played well as a team all game, Jeworowski was a one-man show in overtime. He scored nine of his team’s 15 points, including hitting all three of his free throws, to help seal the win down the stretch.
“Nick just had a tremendous game,” coach Jim Gamble said. “Rebounding and scoring, he just led the way.”
Jonathan Gamble chipped in a 14-point effort and hit a big three-pointer to set the tone for the Saints in overtime. Fawad Muhammad also scored 11 points while Caleb Jeske had nine and Christian Iano had seven.
Varsity Wrestling
American Canyon 62, Justin-Siena 9
Recording pins for the Wolves were Elijah Beronilla (113 pounds), Joshua Le (120), Aaron Villa Carlos (138), Jonathan Su (145), Joshua Salazar (152), Alec Hoover (170), Marben Centeno (182), Glenn Garduce (220) and Jesus Sanchez (285).
Picking up the win by decision were Devin Garingarao (126) and Antonio Blanco-Naranio (160).
Cooper Cohee kicked off the dual meet at 108 pounds with a pin for the Braves.
Caden Parlett won 10-6 at 134 pounds.
Garingarao won 21-16 over Jacob Guiducci.
JV Wrestling
Napa 33, Petaluma 18
The Grizzlies got a 9-7 win from Andre Fannin (126 pounds), a first-period pin from Omar Gonzalez (182), a second-period pin from Miguel Bustos (132), third-period pins from Jackson Cope (138) and Calvin Snider (145), and a forfeit win from Benjamin Salas (195) in Tuesday night’s VVAL road win.