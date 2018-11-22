The Justin-Siena girls basketball team fell to host Mt. Eden, 66-24, in a Foundation Game on Tuesday night in Hayward.
Foundation Games are exhibitions held to raise money for a North Coast Section scholarship fund and do not count toward either team’s record.
After scoring the first basket of the game, the Braves were unable to control the ball effectively as Mt. Eden went on a 15-0 run to take control. Justin-Siena was plagued by 28 turnovers and 23-percent shooting from the field while the Monarchs shot 46 percent, going 6 for 15 on 3-pointers.
Leading Justin-Siena were Karlie Wells (eight points, 10 rebounds), Ashlee Whittemore (eight points, eight rebounds, two steals), Isabella Wright (four points, three rebounds), Grace Walter (two points, two rebounds) and Mikhaela Cepeda (two points). Alyssa Curtola, Kiran Monteverdi and Ella Thatcher each chipped in two assists.
“Tough one for us, no doubt,” said Braves head coach Andy Bettencourt. “Unfortunately we didn't play with a lot of confidence early and we dug ourselves quite a hole. Mt. Eden is a very good team and caused us to rush and get out of sorts. We are hoping this is a great learning experience for our team and look forward to getting back to practice to continue getting better."
The Braves host Marin Catholic at 6 p.m. Saturday in each team’s season opener at Clark Gym.
Varsity Wrestling
Wolves compete in novice tourney
American Canyon saw its first competition of the season Wednesday in the Vine Valley Athletic League/Monticello Empire League Novice Tournament at Vintage.
For the Wolves, Austin Totty (162 pounds) placed first, Joshua Le (122), Devin Racel (174) and Tobyn Bunch (214) each took second, Mekha Sta Rosa (92), Roman Gamboa (112), Zak Raymond (115) and Andrew Espiritu (158) each placed third, Shawn Oleston (138), Jacob Razon (164) and Rudy Noble (257) each took fourth.
JV Girls Basketball
Justin-Siena 39, Mt. Eden 29
The Braves, coached by John Fall in his second go-around, won their season opener Tuesday behind good shooting and strong defense. More impressively, they pulled off the win with only five healthy players – Charmaine Griffin (10 points), Cassandra Richardson (nine), Belle Wells (eight), Erica Sales (seven) and Samai Wilson (five).
Justin-Siena (1-0) hosts Marin Catholic at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.