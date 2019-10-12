The Justin-Siena girls tennis team defeated visiting Napa High 7-0 on Thursday, improving to 9-0 in Vine Valley Athletic League play and 11-0 overall.
The Braves got 6-0, 6-0 shutouts from No. 1 Priyanka Shanker, over Sophia Mostow, No. 3 Presley Schultz, against Cameron Wickersham, and the No. 1 doubles team of Megha Jackson and Lucia Lanzafame, over Natalie Maass and Ava Moreci.
At second singles, Bella Rampa beat Sophia Kroll 6-1, 6-1, and fourth singles player Ashlyn Mills came back to defeat Julia Solomon, 4-6, 6-1, 1-0 (10-6).
At second doubles, it was Roses Newell and Kendall Manasse over Kalaya Jones and Alana Valentine, 6-2, 6-2, and at third doubles it was Libby Birkbeck and Julia Best beating Halle Huckfeldt and Haley Corrigan 6-1, 6-1.
Varsity Volleyball
Petaluma 3, American Canyon 1
The Wolves fell to 0-9 in the VVAL but managed to win a league set for the second time this season Thursday night, as the visiting Trojans prevailed 15-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-21.
Caytlin Capulong led American Canyon (3-17 overall) with 17 kills and 28 digs. Arianna Pacheco added 19 digs, Aldine Lusung had 19 digs and 10 kills, Ava Boloyan and Kenzie Dado each had 2 big blocks, and Giselle Torres had 21 assists.
Sonoma Valley 3, American Canyon 0
The Wolves hosted Sonoma Valley on Tuesday and fell 25-9, 25-19, 25-20. The leaders of the pack were Torres (6 kills, 6 digs, 8 assists), Madison Iwatsu (11 digs) and Kehaunani Wilson (3 aces, 8 assists).
JV Girls Water Polo
Vintage goes 4-1 in tourney
The Crushers went 4-1 in their annual Crusher Classic Oct. 4-5.
Vintage opened with a 4-3 loss to Bear Creek of Stockton. Rachel Galvin had three goals and six steals and caused an ejection, resulting in a power play opportunity. Ashley Andrews and Leilani Frazer each earned a steal and Frazer assisted all three of Galvin's goals. Savannah Davis and Brooke Putnam each had two saves in goal.
The Crushers beat Rio Americano 12-8 in Game 2 behind Galvin’s five goals, assist, three steals and caused ejection. Frazer had two goals, two assists, two steals and a caused ejection. Andrews had three goals and an assist, Emma Enos and Myla Bullock each had two steals, Brandi Valentine, Sydney Scheer, Bella Celsi and Juliet Lawrence each had an assist, Putnam had three saves, and Davis had seven saves and four steals.
Vintage then downed McClatchy 8-3, getting two goals, three assists and five steals from Maddy Poljanec. Enos had a goal and five steals, Galvin three goals, seven steals and a caused ejection. Andrews added a goal, two assists, two steals and a caused ejection, Lawrence had a steal and caused ejection, Scheer each earned a steal, Frazer had a goal, steal and two caused ejections, Grace Pergerson had an assist, and Annika Meyering had two steals and an assist. Putnam saved seven shots and Davis saved five while earning a steal and assist.
In game 4, the Crushers beat Lodi 10-5. Galvin had 13 steals, four goals, three assists, and a caused ejection. Andrews scored twice and had two assists and six steals. Enos had two assists and a steal. Meyering earned four steals and an assist, Frazer two goals and a steal, and Poljanec two assists. Davis blocked a 5-meter shot, saved another shot and earned two steals. Putnam blocked four shots.
Vintage’s final game saw it beat Northgate, 9-4, to earn 13th place. Andrews had three goals, an assist, a caused ejection and two steals. Galvin tallied five steals and two goals. Enos had a field block, three steals and a caused ejection. Marysol Aguayo and Lawrence each had an assist, Frazer three steals and two assists, Poljanec a goal and three steals, Pergerson one goal, and Meyering two goals and an assist. In goal, Davis had nine blocks and two assists.