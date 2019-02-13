The Justin-Siena High School boys lacrosse team lost its season opener, 10-9 to visiting Campolindo-Moraga on Tuesday.
For almost half of Justin-Siena’s roster, it was their first varsity lacrosse game.
Justin-Siena took a 3-1 lead in the second quarter.
Campolindo tied the game at 5-5.
Justin-Siena freshman Aidan Cushing scored a tying goal with only 50 seconds remaining.
Campolindo won the faceoff and scored with only a few seconds remaining
The Braves were led by Tommy Crist with two goals and two assists, Liam Gleeson with two goals, Cushing with two goals, Miles Williams with 10 ground balls, Jack Duffy with six saves, Connor Machado and Pat Dold each with one goal, and Michael Fitzgerald with one assist.
“I am proud of the boys’ fight last night,” coach John Murray said. “We have 13 freshmen on our roster and a few guys who are new to the sport. They did an amazing job.
“Campolindo is a good team and one of the better teams we will play this year. We know what we have to work on now and we are looking forward to improving.”
Justin-Siena’s next game is Feb. 22 at Rio Americano-Sacramento at 4 p.m.