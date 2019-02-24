The Justin-Siena High School boys lacrosse team picked up its first win of the season Friday, 14-3 over Rio Americano in Sacramento.
The Braves (1-1) used several man-up opportunities to grab an 11-1 halftime lead. Several players were involved in Justin-Siena’s scoring, as 10 of the 14 goals were off assists, and head coach John Murray said his defense did a great job limiting Rio Americano’s offense the entire game.
Tommy Crist had five goals and two assists, Connor Machado three goals and three assists, Aidan Cushing three goals and two assists, Liam Gleeson one goal and two assists, Pat Dold one goal and one assist, and Michael Fitzgerald one goal.
Miles Williams had four ground balls and three caused turnovers, and Jack Ryan had four ground balls and two caused turnovers.
“We showed improvement in the first half from our last game, against Campolindo,” Murray said. “We overcame some adversity getting out to Sacramento and having a rushed warm-up. It was good to get out there and get the first win of the season.”
JV Baseball
San Marin 6, Justin-Siena 4
In a well-played game, the Braves (1-1) lost to their former Marin County Athletic League rivals at home on Saturday.
Justin-Siena took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on the strength of an RBI single from Bryce Laukert and a double steal. San Marin tied it in the fourth and took a 6-2 lead with a four-run rally in the top of the fifth against losing pitcher David Elias.
The Braves came right back with two runs in the bottom of the fifth, behind RBI doubles from Laukert and Nick Zeiter, and Max Zunst held the Mustangs scoreless the rest of the way. But the Braves could not answer offensively, leaving two runners on base in both the sixth and seventh innings.
Madden Edwards started for the Braves, pitching three shutout innings on three hits while striking out one and walking two.
Laukert (2 for 3, double, two RBIs) and Zeiter (2 for 3, two doubles, RBI) led the offense, while Keith Binz, Daniel Kelly and Chris Duffy each added a hit.
“It was a tough loss but I see great progress in the program,” Justin-Siena head coach Rick Romero said. “The players as a team have put in minimal hours due to the weather but were not satisfied with the loss. They battled the entire game and continue to be a mentally and physically sound group of players looking toward the next game.”
Youth Volleyball
Club Solano Volleyball
The Club Solano Volleyball Black 14-under team competed in the NCVA No Dinx Presidents Day Volleyball tournament last week. The team placed second in pool play on Saturday, third in pool play on Sunday and on Monday lost in a semifinal match to finish third in single-elimination bracket play.
Club Solano Volleyball Black was led by Danielle Moelk (10 aces, 80 digs, 22 kills), Alycia Maciel (10 aces, 68 digs, 23 kills), Jolie Abejuela (29 digs, 11 kills), Sophia Jacobs (20 aces, 63 digs, 14 kills), Lauren Ballard (seven aces, 28 blocks, 36 kills), Kalea Carson (eight blocks, eight digs, five kills), Adeline Kelly (seven blocks, 14 digs, seven kills), Isabella Avila (seven aces, 44 digs, four kills), Tori Nguyen (30 digs), Leila Adel (four aces, 68 digs), Tessa Castro (10 aces, 43 assists), and Kaylee Saechao (10 digs, 27 assists).