The North Coast Section apparently didn’t find the Vine Valley Athletic League very strong in girls tennis, giving outright champion Justin-Siena only the 15th seed in the Division 2 playoffs.
But the Braves played like one of the section’s top teams in their opener against No. 2 Lick-Wilmerding on Tuesday, rallying behind their strong singles players for a 4-3 upset at City College of San Francisco.
The Braves (13-1) will play No. 7 Head-Royce of Oakland at 3 p.m. Thursday in a quarterfinal at Harbor Bay Tennis Club in Alameda. The Jayhawks (15-3) advanced with a 5-2 win over No. 10 Cardinal Newman, which beat Justin-Siena in its season opener.
Lick-Wilmerding (15-3) dominated the doubles, which played first. At No. 1 through No. 3, respectively, the Tigers defeated Roses Newell and Presley Schultz, 6-0, 6-2, Emelia Pavenstadt and Lucia Lanzafame, 6-1, 6-2, and Tiffany Wang and Patrizia Tandinco, 6-0, 6-1.
With the Braves down 3-0 and needing to run the table in singles, they rallied.
At No. 1, Parvathi Shanker prevailed over Olive Maunupau, 6-4, 6-3. At No. 2, Priyanka Shanker dropped her first set before coming back to win 3-6, 6-0, 6-3. At No. 3, Jenna Curtola won her first set, then fell behind 5-2 in the second set before winning the last five games for a 6-4, 7-5 victory. At No. 4, Bella Rampa cruised to a 6-3, 6-3 win.
Varsity Volleyball
Justin-Siena drops NorCal playoff opener
The second-seeded Miners swept the No. 15 Braves, 25-20, 25-23, 25-23, in the first round of the CIF NorCal Division III playoffs Tuesday night in Grass Valley.
The Braves ended their season with a 19-6 record.