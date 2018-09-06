Senior outside hitter Julia Sangiacomo had 27 kills, six digs, three aces and a block as the Justin-Siena volleyball team defeated nonleague foe Lick-Wilmerding on Wednesday, 19-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-17, in San Francisco.
Senior middle blocker Peyton Newell had 10 kills for the Braves, while sophomore middle blocker Megan Hanson had three kills, two blocks, two aces and three digs. Junior outside hitter Eva Cleary added three kills, four digs and an ace, and senior setter Shelby Thomason tallied 25 assists.
Justin-Siena head coach Chelsea Reilley said she wanted her team, which improved to 3-0, to face the Tigers (2-5) because they outlasted Branson in five games in last year’s CIF North Coast Section Division 4 title match.
“We knew they would push us to be a better team, win or lose,” the coach said. “We started off slow tonight, but tough serving and executing on offense allowed us to win three sets in a row to pull out the match.”
Varsity Boys Water Polo
Vintage 11, Oakdale 7
The Crushers won their home opener Wednesday as senior Jack Diakon and sophomore Nico D’Angelo combined to score seven goals and Phillip Ross and Philip Ficele each contributed two. Goalie Aidan Davis notched 10 saves.
“Oakdale is a strong Sac-Joaquin Section team, and this was the perfect preseason game for our boys,” Vintage head coach Mackenzie Heys said. “This Crusher group is coming together nicely and played solidly. We need to capitalize more on our offensive opportunities, but I’m very happy with this effort going into league play next week.”
The Crushers will host Cardinal Newman at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in their Vine Valley Athletic League opener.
Varsity Girls Golf
Napa 266, Justin-Siena 370
The Braves fell in Tuesday’s VVAL road match at Napa Golf Course at Kennedy Park. Sumaia Khoury led them with a 61, while Alex Mazzucco carded a 66 and Serena Chen, Iris Esperanza and Noelle Wright shot 81s.
JV Boys Water Polo
Vintage 7, Oakdale 3
Jackson Carmichael, Carson Bacci and Will Flint each scored twice for the Crushers in their nonleague home win Wednesday, while Dominic Dandini had a goal, assist and steal, and goalie Aidan Magee made four saves.
“I’m very proud of our JV team,” Vintage varsity boys head coach Mackenzie Heys said. “Many of our players are still learning and are new to the game, while others are getting the feel of leadership. I anticipate a successful season for this group.”
JV Volleyball
Napa 2, American Canyon 1
The Grizzlies pulled out an 8-15, 25-20, 15-6 win over the visiting Wolves on Tuesday.
“The team had a very good first set, then unforced errors put us behind in the last sets. We have to be consistent in our execution,” American Canyon coach Rick Manibusan said. “We stayed true to the game plan, but Napa was a little better than us tonight.”
Strong in the front court for the Wolves were Ava Boloyan (two blocks, three kills) and Lydia Espritu (four kills, one block). A balanced attack came from Madison Iwatsu (five digs, five kills), Gabriella Trinidad (one dig, one kill), Maui Cabrera (four digs, one ace, one kill) and Amaya Maulino (six digs, one kill). Handling defensive duties were Monica Descallor (six digs), Leila Adel (three digs) and Jackie Mendoza (nine digs, three aces). Directing the offense were Kayla Perry (two assists), Patricia Jocson (one assist) and Carissa Lee (six assists).
Lick-Wilmerding 2, Justin-Siena 1
The Tigers prevailed Wednesday 25-15, 21-15, 15-9 over the visiting Braves (1-2), who “played hard against a tall team and almost pulled out the win,” Justin-Siena varsity head coach Chelsea Reilley said.
Freshman middle blocker Sydney Wang had seven kills and a block, sophomore setter-right side hitter Lauren Halls had three kills and two aces, and sophomore libero Kiera Day added an ace and “passed great and played stellar defense,” Reilley said.