The Justin-Siena track and field team won all three divisions at its Senior Day, regular-season finale against Petaluma on April 10.
The Braves honored their 17 seniors before the Vine Valley Athletic League meet, which saw their varsity boys win 86-50, their varsity girls prevail 75-60, and their JV boys roll 95-40.
Justin-Siena athletes achieved more than 41 personal records.
“Our team stepped up to the challenge today and really delivered as individuals on behalf of their team,” Braves coach Tracy Martin said. “They should be very proud of themselves.”
Winning all four of their events were senior Conrad Say, who set PRs in the varsity long jump (20 feet, 9 inches) and triple jump (39-4), and sophomore Seth Morrison, who had PRs in the JV long jump (18-4) and 100 meters (12.15 seconds).
The 200 meters saw a first-place sweep across all divisions, from senior Will Melancon (varsity boys), freshman Sydney Thweatt (varsity girls) and freshman Miles Martin (JV boys). The 3200 meters matched that divisional sweep with sophomore Jacob Guiducci, junior Lauren Aubert and sophomore Vishnu Vijayakumar, respectively.
The varsity boys also got key points from senior Landon Mispagel, who won both the 110 high hurdles and 300 intermediate hurdles , cementing his undefeated league meet season. Meanwhile, junior Liam McDevitt won the high jump and took second in long jump with a PR mark (20-2), sophomore Casey Potrebic won the pole vault (10-6) and took second in the 800 meters (2:15.14), senior Zach Keefer was second with a PR mark in the shot put (35-6), junior Blake Hoban was a strong second in the 100 meters (11.64), and the 4x400 team of seniors Emilio Kalten and Austin Parlett, Potrebic and Melancon (3:47.17) brought home first-place points.
For the varsity girls, Thweatt won both the 400 meters (62.30) and 200 meters (27.46), senior Josephine Weis took first in the pole vault and second in the 100 meters (13.37), senior Ashley Whittemore won the shot put (24-7) and was second in the 800 meters (PR 3:09.73), freshman Audrey Halloran was first in the 800 meters (2:52.64) and ran on the winning 4x400 relay team (5:02.08) with sophomore Bella Holman, senior Jenna Curtola and Whittemore, senior Emily Breneisen brought in third-place points in the 800 (3:09.74) and 1600 (7:06.48), and the girls 4x100 relay team of sophomore Natalie Kelly, junior Claire Sullivan, Thweatt and Weis won with a PR time (51.81).
Placing 1-2-3 in the JV boys pole vault were Justin-Siena’s Sebastian Medina, Theo Lemieux and Caden McDevitt, respectively, each clearing 8-6 with different numbers of misses. Completing an undefeated league meet season in the 300 hurdles was freshman Cole Chatagnier with a PR time (45.47), and he also won the high jump (4-8).
Paul Giusto won the 800 meters (2:25.88 ) and 1600 meters (5:13.36), while Vijayakumar took first in the 3200 meters (12:32.60). TJ Schoningh won both the shot put (35-1) and the discus (93-6), while Jordan Craig set a PR in placing second in the long jump (17-5). The Braves also won both relays, with Chatagnier, Martin, Lemieux and Morrison covering the 4x100 (51.22), and Giusto, Martin, Jack Foust and Morrison winning the 4x400 (4:06.13).
Varsity Softball
Vintage 16, Justin-Siena 4, 6 innings
The Braves continued to seek their first VVAL win Tuesday as first-place Vintage led 10-0 before Justin-Siena (9-8, 0-7 VVAL) could get on the board with a 3-spot in the bottom of the third. The Crushers (9-2, 5-2 VVAL) won by the mercy rule after scoring 4 runs in the sixth.
Leading the Crushers’ 16-hit attack were Taylor Brandt (3 for 4, home run, 4 RBIs, 4 runs, walk, stolen base), Jordan Allen (3 for 5, 2 RBIs, run, 2 stolen bases), Ally Warren (2 for 4, walk, 4 runs), Jewel Kenny (1 for 4, RBI, 2 runs, walk, 3 stolen bases), Raimy Gamsby (1 for 4, double, RBI, run) and Morgan Groves (1 for 2, home run, 4 RBIs, 3 walks, 2 runs). Also contributing offensively were Camila Barboza (2 walks, run), Haley Schreiner (walk, RBI) and Sierra Crocker (2 walks, run).
Gamsby pitched a 6-hitter for the win, allowing 4 earned runs on a walk and 7 strikeouts.
Justin-Siena’s hits came from Clare Garcia (3 for 3, 2 home runs, double, 4 RBIs, 2 runs), Jocelyn Stojack (2 for 3, double, run), Victoria Politz (2 for 3) and Noelle Wright (1 for 2). Melissa Lozano walked and scored.
Vintage is at Sonoma Valley on Thursday, and Justin-Siena hosts Napa in its next game on Tuesday.